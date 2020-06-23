Eli Manning Named the PFWA 2020 Good Guy Award Winner

Retired New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning has been voted the 2020 Good Guy Award winner by the Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA).

Manning, who called it a career after 16 NFL seasons, has been a steady presence int he Giants locker room, win or lose, to assist the media with their coverage of the team.

Even when his career has hit snags, such as in 2016, when he temporarily lost his starting job to Geno Smith and last season when he was benched for Daniel Jones, Manning has done his best to assist the media.

“Eli Manning exemplified professionalism with the media since his rookie season in 2004, and he did so in the league’s largest market,” said PFWA president and Newsday NFL columnist Bob Glauber in a press release announcing Manning's latest honor.

“Eli often spoke of the example set by his father and being around Archie Manning was certainly a great way to learn about being around the media. Even so, playing in New York has unique pressures that Eli dealt with consistently and fairly.

"Media sessions at his locker would often start with as many as 50 reporters, photographers and camera operators, but he answered every last question - even when only one reporter was left. A pro’s pro.”

Manning, the 16th Good Guy Award winner, is the second member of the Giants’ franchise to win the award, joining running back Tiki Barber, who won the award in 2006.

Other nominees for the Good Guy Award included recently retired Buffalo Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander, New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, former Los Angeles Chargers, now Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers, Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons and recently retired San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Joe Staley.

The Good Guy Award is given to an NFL player for his qualities and professional style in helping pro football writers do their jobs. The award has been presented annually by the PFWA since 2005.

Manning, a two-time Super Bowl MVP, handled the adversity of the final year of his career in which he was benched after an 0-2 start with grace. He stepped aside to let Jones have the spotlight and deal with the media, but when Jones suffered a high ankle sprain that cost him two games, Manning returned to start two games for the Giants.

Manning, who was honored in a retirement ceremony by the organization on January 24, 2020, threw for over 57,000 yards and 366 touchdowns in his career. Manning, whose No. 10 will be retired by the team, will also have his college jersey retired at Ole Miss.