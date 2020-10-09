SI.com
Everything Wrong with the Cowboys Defense in One Response | Listen

Patricia Traina

Before I get into this story, yes, you are on a website devoted to the New York Giants.

But that doesn't mean that every once in a while a story about the Giants' opponents doesn't come up that bears a mention--and this one from ESPN falls into that category.

Cowboys safety Xavier Woods, as seen in the clip below, tells an unseen reporter that, "You don't expect guys (going) full speed for 70 plays--that's not possible."

Now for context, here, thanks to our friends over at CowboysSI, is the full quote by Woods:

I mean, on certain plays, some guys, me included, there may be a lack (of effort), but overall, the effort is there. I mean, we’re in the NFL. You don’t expect guys (going) full-speed for 70 plays. That’s not possible.

Now look. No one goes all out on everything every single day of the week. It's not humanly possible, not if you're feeling sick, you're injured or life in general gets in the way.

Still, for Woods to come right out and say that when the Cowboys are off to one of their worst starts in recent memory and when their defense so far has been historically bad?

Oh yeah, the defense has indeed been bad. As the graphic showed, the Cowboys defense has, through four games, allowed 146 points, an average of 36.5 points per game.

Again, Woods is not wrong in pointing to the quality of the effort. And if you're on the Giants side, you hope that trend continues. 

But still, to say it? 

Wow.  

