Ex-Giants RB Saquon Barkley to Face Former Team a Little Lighter in the Pocket
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, who returns this weekend to face the New York Giants, will do so a little lighter in the pocket.
Barkley, per an NFL Network report, was fined a whopping $45,020 for unnecessary roughness stemming from what the league determined was illegal use of his helmet in the Eagles’ game last week against the Cleveland Browns.
On the play in question, posted by NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, Barkley could be seen trying to lower his shoulder to push an incoming Browns defender out of the way during a first-quarter rushing attempt.
However, Barkley’s helmet made contact with the Browns defender, who did end up getting out of the way before several other defenders came swarming in to wrestle Barkley to the ground.
Barkley, who signed a three-year, $37.75 million contract with the Eagles in the offseason, was not initially flagged for the action.
Barkley and the Eagles face the Giants Sunday. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET.