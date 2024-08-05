Ex-Giants Watch: Gary Brightwell Among Two Former Giants Landing in Jacksonville
Running back Gary Brightwell and tight end Chris Myarick, both of whom were once with the New York Giants, have signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Brightwell, a 2021 draft pick out of the University of Arizona, was drafted by the New York Giants in the sixth round (196th overall).
Brightwell appeared in 37 games in his time with the Giants, finishing with 41 rushing attempts for 164 yards (4.0 average), one rushing touchdown, and 11 receptions for 92 yards (8.4 average). He also returned 26 kickoffs for 555 yards (21.3 average).
Brightwell spent part of last season on IR with a hamstring issue. Earlier this year, he again suffered an injury that saw him land on IR. He was later waived off IR with an injury settlement which made him a free agent.
Myarick, an undrafted free agent originally signed by Miami in 2019, was with the Giants for two seasons (2021-2022). In 27 career games (11 starts), he has 10 receptions for 82 yards and three touchdowns. He also added six tackles (four solo) on special teams.