Five Potential "Affordable" Free Agent Possibilities the Giants Could Pursue

While the New York Giants are projected to have a cap space number north of $75 million to work with during free agency, don't expect them to go all-in on multiple big-money prospects.

Instead, the Giants are likely to mix the big-ticket free agents with some more affordable options. And while in the coming days those options will be revealed, here is a look at a few options that could provide some star power without the accompanying price tag.

DE Robert Quinn, Cowboys

With many of the league's top pass rushers expected to receive the franchise tag by Monday's deadline, the pickings aren't looking very promising for the Giants.

There have been reports of interest in Jadeveon Clowney of Seattle, but his market value, according to Spotrac, could hover in the $20 million per year range.

A potentially more affordable option and productive edge rusher is Cowboys defensive end Robert Quinn, whom Spotrac projects will receive a three-year $35 million deal worth $11.8 million per season.

The soon to be 30-year-old Quinn had a stellar year in 14 games with the Cowboys in 2019 posting 11.5 sacks, 22 quarterback hits, and 13 tackles for a loss. He is also ESPN’s top-ranked edge rusher with a pass-rushing win rate of 33%.

Quinn has accumulated 26.5 sacks in the past three seasons; however, he has only played a full 16 game season once that back with Miami in 2018.

LB Kyle Van Noy, Patriots

Almost always, a new head coach tends to reach back into his past for free-agent help, and one such player from head coach Joe Judge's past who could be on the team's radar is linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

The 28-year-old Van Noy would not only bring veteran leadership and championship experience to a very young defense, but he has also had success getting after the passer.

In 2019, Van Noy recorded 6.5 sacks, also recording a career-high 60 pressures according to Pro Football Focus.

The Giants reportedly have an interest in Van Noy, whom Spotrac projects an average per year market value of $8.3 million per year based on a three-year, $25,140,345 million contract.

The addition of Van Noy, plus, potentially Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons, and returnees Ryan, Lorenzo Carter, and Oshane Ximines could provide a much-improved linebacker unit.

CB Bradley Roby, Texans

The Giants' secondary is still very young and was a unit that last year saw its youngsters--rookies DeAndre Baker, Corey Ballentine, and Julian Love, and second-year men Grant Haley and Sam Beal--spun around like a top out there.

While the hope is that all take a significant step forward, the Giants could use a veteran presence back there, and preferably one that can play the slot.

One potential free-agent option is Houston's Bradley Roby, who is coming off a year with two interceptions, eight pass deflections, a 60% completion percentage, with only two touchdowns allowed in 10 games last season.

Roby signed a one-year $10 million deal with the Texans before 2019. While his projected market value isn't known, a logical prediction is that Roby will receive a long-term contract hovering around what he made the previous year.

The soon-to-be 27-year-old has been a consistent slot defender since coming into the league in 2014. If the Giants ink him to a deal, he would immediately solve a glaring issue that hurt the defense last season.

S Devin McCourty, Patriots

Free safety is also an area of need in the Giants' secondary as it's unlikely they will retain veteran Antoine Bethea for a second season after he struggled last year.

Devin McCourty, who was with Joe Judge on the Patriots and who in 2015 considered signing with the Giants, said during this year's Super Bowl week that he'd be "open to talk to anybody" if he were indeed to hit free agency.

McCourty is turning 33 in August but is still a very productive player intercepting five passes in 2019, which tied the second-most he has had in a season during his 10-year-career.

He also batted down 7 passes while only surrendering two touchdowns and a 60% completion rate in 16 games.

McCourty is averaging two picks a year and has recorded 20 since coming into the league in 2010. He is a New York guy and attended Rutgers University in New Jersey, where he played college ball with his twin brother and current Patriots teammate Jason McCourty.

McCourty would certainly bring veteran leadership to an extremely young Giants secondary, and it's not believed that he would break the bank to do so, which makes him an even more attractive option.

The only question is whether he would ditch playing with his brother after finishing a five-year $47 million contract that paid him $9.5 million annually.

If McCourty is receptive to a 2-3 year deal averaging $10 million per year, the Giants should jump at the opportunity to add a playmaking, veteran, free safety who can command the secondary like a quarterback on defense.

C Connor McGovern, Broncos

Jon Halapio is coming off an underwhelming season that ended in a torn Achilles, his second significant lower-body injury in as many seasons.

While moving Nick Gates to center is a possibility, his 6-foot 5 height could create some issues with a consistent pad level. There is also the possibility of Spencer Pulley stepping into the role, as two years ago, when he stepped in for Halapio, Pulley played well enough to earn a three-year contract the following off-season.

If none of these options appeal, one potential center they might look at is Connor McGovern of the Broncos. McGovern, who is Pro Football Focus' top-ranked free-agent center, and its 83rd overall best free-agent option.

According to Spotrac, McGovern has a market value of $9.9 million per season based on a five-year 49 million deal.

The 27-year-old McGovern has started 31 of his last 32 games and at 27-years-old, would be a solid long-term option for the Giants and their interior offensive line. With McGovern at center, plus Kevin Zeitler and Will Hernandez at left and right guard, this can potentially open up the running game up the middle, making superstar running back Saquon Barkley even more difficult to stop for defenses.

The Giants may wind up drafting a center in the mid-rounds of the draft instead. Still, the potential signing of McGovern would eliminate a significant area of weakness that is often overlooked due to the value of the offensive tackle position as opposed to the interior line.