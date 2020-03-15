Five Prospective XFL Free-agent Targets the Giants Could Target

The XFL announced on March 12 that it was suspending the remainder of its inaugural season.

But with no more football for the upstart league, XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck told the NFL Network that the players are free to pursue employment with the NFL.

While some question the future of the XFL, in the handful of games played, the league provided to be a pleasant surprise and a better product than many thought it would be thanks to some of the rule innovations the league deployed.

Several players showed that they might have a future in the NFL, and as was the case in 2019 when the AFL folded, and NFL teams signed some of its players, it should not come as a surprise if some XFL players land on NFL training camp rosters.

Here is our look at five XFL players who could potentially fill a need on the Giants if they are signed to compete for a roster spot.

OT Storm Norton

6-foot 8, 317 pounds, Toledo

LA Wildcats

Norton was the Wildcats first pick during the XFL draft, and he has proven to be worth it. In a league where many offensive linemen struggled, Norton was a model of consistency. The Giants need offensive line help, and Norton could be just what they need.

Not only would Norton likely come with a reasonable price tag, but he is only 25 years old, which means that the best years of his football career are still in front of him. Imagine picking up a free agent tackle who could start or be that sixth man utility lineman for minimum cost. That helps save money for the big names they plan to pursue.

QB Phillip "P.J." Walker

5-foot 11, 216 pounds, Temple

Houston Roughnecks

The one thing the NFL has shown is that if you don't have a legitimate backup, you are one injury away from a wasted season. And although the Giants do have Alex Tanney under contract, there are many who, because of the path Tanney's career has taken, question whether he's a legitimate backup to Daniel Jones.

Enter Phillip "P.J." Walker, a one-time Colts backup. If the XFL named an MVP, Walker would probably be the winner.

Not only was he the best quarterback in the league--he finished as the passing yards (1,338) and passing touchdown leader--but his play also helped guide the Roughnecks to a 5-0 start, the best record in the league.

The 25-year-old New Jersey native's game is very similar to what Jones' game should be; efficient with the ball, takes a shot when it's there, and when everything breaks down, or he's in trouble, he uses his athleticism to escape and make a positive out of a negative.

WR Cam Phillips

6-foot, 202 lbs, Virginia Tech

Houston Roughnecks

In five games for the Roughnecks, Cam Phillips hauled in 31 receptions for 455 yards and nine touchdowns. Those numbers were better than any other receiver in the XFL. That type of production will get you noticed, and it should pique the Giants' interest as they look to add speed to their receiving corps.

And speaking of speed, Phillips has it. He showed an ability to separate from defenders, excellent route-running ability, and the toughness to compete in traffic for the 50/50 ball.

He was also excellent at adjusting his route when the play broke down, making him such a valuable asset to quarterback P.J. Walker.

S Kenny Robinson

6-foot 2, 198 lbs, West Virginia

St. Louis Battlehawks

The Giants may have to invest a draft pick if they want Robinson's services, as despite jumping to the XFL this year, Robinson is eligible for the 2020 NFL draft.

The reason behind that is that Robinson wasn't eligible for the 2019 draft because he had not spent three years removed from high school, so he went to the XFL, which had no such prohibition. As such, he is eligible for this year's NFL draft.

At 6-foot 2 and almost 200 pounds, Robinson is a prospect. The question will be whether a team uses a pick on him.

Robinson has that size and speed combination that makes front offices fail in love with a player. He also has the versatility to play either safety position and to work in the slot.

He is a really good tackler, which allows him to be valuable on the field on obvious run downs.

Might the Giants consider taking a flier on another young defensive back when they're already loaded with youth? There is no substitute for elite talent, and this young man has it.

TE Donald Parham

6-foot 8, 258 lbs., Stetson University

Dallas Renegades

Rhett Ellison has retired, and Evan Engram continues to rehab from foot surgery, two developments that have suddenly left the giants extremely thin at tight end.

So how would a 6-foot 8, 260-pound guy look matched up against a safety or outside linebacker?

The Renegades' tight end is the only tight end on the XFL's list of top-5 receiving leaders, ranking third in yards (307) and tied for second in touchdowns (4).

Parham is still relatively new to football, as he only played one season in high school before attending Stetson University. He was briefly with the Lions and Washington in 2019, the latter waiving him from their practice squad in September.

As he continues to improve as an inline blocker, given his size and athleticism, his value becomes higher to where it just might be enough for him to earn his way back into an NFL locker room.