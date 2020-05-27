Florida Judge Grants DeAndre Baker a Work Order to Travel

Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker, who is facing charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault related to an incident from earlier this month, has been granted permission by a Broward County (Florida) judge to travel for work.

As part of the order, Baker must submit an itinerary outlining his work-related activities, dates, or travel and where he will reside while he is out of state.

The Giants have told Baker to stay away from their virtual off-season program while he addresses the charges against him. Baker’s attorneys have indicated that they have evidence that would clear the former Georgia cornerback of any alleged wrongdoing.

Even if Baker is absolved, his future with the team is far from certain given that he’s been missing valuable classroom time that has been devoted to installing the new defense that coordinator Patrick Graham plans to run.

For his part, Baker, since the charges first came to light, has thrown himself into his training headfirst, posting videos of himself on Instagram showing someone who is focused and determined to get into the best shape possible.

But it remains to be seen just how much missing the classroom sessions hurts Baker’s quest to hang onto his starting job, even if all the legal stuff is resolved.

There has been no indication at this point as to when Baker’s case will be resolved, nor has there been an indication as to whether the NFL will hand down any discipline against Baker.