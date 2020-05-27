GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Florida Judge Grants DeAndre Baker a Work Order to Travel

Patricia Traina

Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker, who is facing charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault related to an incident from earlier this month, has been granted permission by a Broward County (Florida) judge to travel for work.

As part of the order, Baker must submit an itinerary outlining his work-related activities, dates, or travel and where he will reside while he is out of state.

The Giants have told Baker to stay away from their virtual off-season program while he addresses the charges against him. Baker’s attorneys have indicated that they have evidence that would clear the former Georgia cornerback of any alleged wrongdoing.

Even if Baker is absolved, his future with the team is far from certain given that he’s been missing valuable classroom time that has been devoted to installing the new defense that coordinator Patrick Graham plans to run.

For his part, Baker, since the charges first came to light, has thrown himself into his training headfirst, posting videos of himself on Instagram showing someone who is focused and determined to get into the best shape possible.

But it remains to be seen just how much missing the classroom sessions hurts Baker’s quest to hang onto his starting job, even if all the legal stuff is resolved.

There has been no indication at this point as to when Baker’s case will be resolved, nor has there been an indication as to whether the NFL will hand down any discipline against Baker.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Offensive Line Preview | Better or Different?

The first two attempts at fixing one of the biggest liabilities on the Giants weren't successful. Will the third time be a charm?

Patricia Traina

Giants Player Profile: Cam Brown, LB

Cam Brown's length and versatility are important, but how will he find his way into sub-packages for the Giants' defense in 2020?

Nick Falato

Giants Player Profile: James Bradberry, CB

Here's why the Giants made the right decision in pursuing and signing James Bradberry over Byron Jones.

Patricia Traina

B/R: Giants Have NFL's 8th-Best Running Back Duo; is the Ranking Fair?

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked the NFL's top running back tandems and put the Giants duo of Saquon Barkley and Dion Lewis as the eighth-best in the NFL. Let's break it down and debate whether the rating is fair.

Jackson Thompson

Giants Opponent Breakdown | Pittsburgh Steelers, Week 1

A detailed look at the Giants Week 1 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers--the major storylines, the history, and the biggest matchup.

Jackson Thompson

NFC East Morning Run | May 27, 2020

NJ governor gives Giants the green light to open training camp; Troy Aikman reveals unfulfilled front office ambitions; Five breakout candidates for the Eagles in 2020; Reflecting on Ray Flaherty's place in NFL history

Jackson Thompson

Giants Facing Significant Financial Loss if Fans Can't Attend NFL Games in 2020

As the NFL continues to cling to hope that there will be a full season played with fans in attendance amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the financial repercussions of those hopes not coming through to fruition could be financially devastating for the Giants.

Patricia Traina

by

BigBlueGmen1986

Giants Player Profile | Oluwole Betiku Jr, DL

Do the Giants have a diamond in the rough in this inexperienced prospect?

Patricia Traina

by

HoogieCoogieMan

Receivers Preview: Will the Giants Regret Not Drafting at this Position?

The Giants didn't add to their wide receiver corps via free agency or the draft. Will that decision come back to haunt them?

Patricia Traina

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy Says State's Pro Sports Teams Can Return

New Jersey follows New York's lead in continuing to loosen restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patricia Traina