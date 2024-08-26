Former Giants First-round Pick Eyeing Return to NFL
The 2019 NFL Draft is one New York Giants fans would probably like to forget.
The team drafted not once but three times in the first round. They selected quarterback Daniel Jones at No. 6, defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II at No.17, and then traded back into the round to select cornerback Deandre Baker at No. 30.
Thus far, only Lawrence has developed into an Al-Pro caliber player while Jones is still trying to find his footing. Baker, meanwhile, turned out to be the biggest disappointment of all.
Despite a promising final season at Georgia in which he had 40 tackles, two interceptions, and nine pass breakups to earn the Jim Thorpe Award, Baker never really found the same success at the NFL level with the Giants.
He logged 61 tackles with eight pass deflections but also allowed 850 yards and six touchdowns while in coverage, eventually admitting that he did not know the Giants' defensive scheme.
But things really came crashing down for Baker who, in the spring of 2020 was accused of four counts of robbery with a firearm in Florida, charges that were eventually dropped, but not before the Giants cut ties with their first-round pick.
Baker would sign with the Kansas City Chiefs in late 2021 and remained there through the 2021 season, serving as a rotational cornerback. However, since being released by the Chiefs the following year, he’s been looking for a new NFL team to give him a chance and is hoping his stint in the XFL last spring opens the door for that.
Still young, at only 27 years old, Baker has the skill set to help an NFL team. The question is whether he now has the maturity and work ethic to go with that, something he lacked while with the Giants.
If he can convince a team that he does, he could make for a nice depth piece.