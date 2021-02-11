Former Giants QB Alex Tanney Joins Eagles Coaching Staff

Alex Tanney wasn't out of work for too long as he'll join new Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni's assistant coaching staff.

Two days after announcing his retirement from the NFL, former Giants quarterback Alex Tanney didn't wait too long or have to look too far for a new gig.

The 33-year-old Tanney was named to new Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni's assistant coaching staff as an Offensive Quality Control coach.

Tanney, who was with the Giants as a backup quarterback for the last three seasons, has ties to Sirianni from his playing days with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2012.

That season, Sirianni served as the Chiefs' wide receivers coach, and Tanney had been signed as an undrafted free agent out of Monmouth College in Illinois.

Tanney also has a prior connection with Sirianni's choice for offensive coordinator, Shane Steichen. The two were together in Cleveland during the 2013 season after Tanney joined the Browns as a player following a stint on the Dallas Cowboys practice squad.

At Monmouth College in Illinois, Tanney established NCAA Division III passing records for yards and touchdowns. He was a three-time Midwest Conference Offensive Player of the Year.

What's next for the Giants this off-season? Sign up for our FREE newsletter for all the latest, and be sure to follow and like us on Facebook. Submit your questions for our mailbag. And don't forget to check out the daily LockedOn Giants podcast, also available for subscription wherever you find podcasts.