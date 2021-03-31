NewsFilmBig Blue+GamedayDraftSI.com
Former Giants QB Eli Manning Talks Retirement and Grilling

Retired Giants quarterback Eli Manning has kept busy in retirement between spending time with his family and pitching products such as his latest campaign.
Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning has been out of football now for over a year, but that doesn't mean he's let grass grow underneath his feet.

When he's not busy enjoying his Sloppy Joe sandwiches or tossing zingers at former NFL colleagues like Chris Simms, the 40-year-old Manning, who signed up for Twitter and has become something of a social media star with more than 351,000 followers, has kept up with his charity work that's always been near and dear to his heart.

He's also appeared in television commercials with members of his famous family, such as the recent Frito-Lay Super Bowl ad that aired earlier this year and, more recently, ads for the BBQ Guys

The BBQ Guys is a Louisiana-based business that the New Orleans-born Manning and his dad Archie have recently begun promoting through their signature style light-hearted ads that are sure to put a smile on people's faces. 

Check out the video above to watch SI.com's interview with Eli Manning, who talks about, among other things, retirement, what he misses about the game, if he ever contemplated going to another team, and, of course, his new affiliation with the BBQ Guys.

