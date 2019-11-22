Friday Fan Mailbag | Let Bygones Be Bygones

From Bruce F.:

Let’s skip ahead to the first two rounds of the 2020 draft. You are now the Giants GM. It’s your choice. What position, positions, do you draft in round one and two? I take O-line #1 and linebacker #2.

Thanks for the question Bruce, but there are a few things here. One, I don’t start looking at the draft until after the season is over. Right now, I couldn’t give you ten names of prospects who I think would be a fit for this team.

Second, you NEVER, EVER draft based on position. What if there is no bonafide first-round talent on the offensive line? If a general manager is going into the draft saying, “I gotta get a tackle with my first pick,” then he should be fired on the spot.

Third, I tend to like to see how free agency plays out before I start making up a mock draft list. The contracts players sign offer several clues as to what direction to look in the draft, which is another reason why I punt on getting too deep into the draft before the regular-season ends.

Fourth, let’s see who among the underclassmen declare, so we have a better idea of the strength of the class at each position.

Now with all that said, I think what we can do is identify positions of need. I think they need, in some order, an offensive tackle, an inside linebacker to pair with Ryan Connelly, another edge rusher (unless they re-sign Golden), and potentially a receiver. I also could see them needing a tight end if they move on from Ellison.

From Larry G.

I have been a NY Giants fan since 1950 – age 10, and a season ticket holder for approximately 70 years.

Our head coach had no chance this year. First, he spent the major portion of the preseason determining from approximately 90 players in camp who would make the team. Then with his staff, they had to pick projected starting offensive, defensive, and special team units. By this time, most teams were working on red-zone offenses & defenses; two-minute offenses; prevent defenses, etc.

The giants were installing basic packages for each of the units. It was clear in Dallas – game one - the defense was not in sync, and the offensive line (on paper much improved) not yet communicating, and the team was overmatched. The hope was that would improve during the season and to some extent they have – as they have been in most games but play just good enough to lose – bad mistakes at the worst times.

What more could knowledgeable fans expect after the general manager unloaded virtually all their Pro Bowl level players; Snacks Harrison; Landon Collins; OBJ; Olivier Vernon and in return are left with not one player playing at a Pro Bowl level.

Don’t blame the coaches – blame the shoppers who delivered the food. You can’t make steak out of hamburger meat.

Thanks for the letter Larry, but I have to confess that I’m not sure what you’re trying to say in parts of this letter. Every head coach on every team spends the preseason shaping its roster and installing new wrinkles, so this isn’t unique to the Giants.

Second, if you look around the league you will see that the Giants aren’t alone in looking out of sync in Week 1—many teams don’t play their crispest ball until about 2-3 weeks in. It’s just that some teams look a little sharper than others.

Third, what was the Giants record last year with Harrison, Collins, OBJ, and Vernon? How many playoff games did they win with those guys? And since when is a Pro Bowl berth the measuring stick of greatness (All-Pro carries a heck of a lot more weight in league circles.)

I’m sorry Larry, I don’t think those guys made as big of a difference as you seem to believe, and if nothing else, they were choking up the cap space—space you’re going to be mighty glad they have down the line when they have to sign Barkley and Jones to contract extensions.

Look at some point they had to weed out the garden and plant new seeds. Has Dave Gettleman been perfect? No, he hasn’t, but give the guy some credit for not sitting on his hands and doing nothing and give him credit for moving on when he realizes he’s made a mistake.

I’m not sure what you were expecting, but this was always going to be a rebuild project. No, things don’t look very promising right now, but give it some time.

And I will blame the coaches in part for what’s going on, especially after I see Will Hernandez and BJ Hill and Lorenzo Carter not progressing how everyone thought they would, or when I see players in the defensive backfield struggling to play at Level 4 when no one ensured they mastered Level 1.

I will definitely blame the coach who decides it’s a great idea to put two down linemen and two edge rushers up front against a mammoth Dallas offensive line and expect them to win that matchup, or who decides to have a bunch of young players playing loose zone, which leads to all kinds of confusion over who to pass off where.

And you bet I have a problem with a coach who can’t figure out how to optimize Saquon Barkley’s talents or get him in space, especially when I see it work int eh spring only to see that creativity go bye-bye when it counts, or when the coach can’t optimize Evan Engram’s talents or decides after the season is pretty much lost to give players ultimatums and take away their music.

From Neil B.

Top Ten things Giants fans need to let go of: 1. Eli being treated unfairly/being washed up or should have retired sooner. 2. The drafting of Saquon over the other QBs in the 2018 draft. 3. Taking Daniel Jones at # 6 in the 2019 Draft 4. Anything/Everything about Odell 5. Bashing ALL former players that don’t play with the Giants anymore. 6. Complaining still about how bad Jerry Reese, Marc Ross & Ben McAdoo were. 7. Attacking other Giants fans that don’t share similar views on the direction of the team. 8. Attacking Media members that don’t share similar views on the direction of the team. 9. Attacking current players that are often injured. 10. Unrealistic expectations that this rebuild will be quick.

Neil, I could not have put together a better list. Thank you for sharing.

From John G.

Daniel Jones seems to carry the ball low, and then when he goes to pass, he drops the ball even lower. Note where Jamal Adams took the ball from Daniel. It was on his hip. This arm action also seems to delay Daniel’s release. Is this technique a concern of the Giants? If so, is it something they are working on during the season, or will they wait to correct it in the off-season?

John, thanks for the letter. Bobby Skinner, who’s been doing film breakdowns for the site, took a look at this topic—you can find his analysis here.

But to your question, I do believe there is concern about the ball security--why wouldn't there be? What’s interesting is when you ask Pat Shurmur if there is a common occurrence, he reiterates that every turnover has its own story.

As far as I can tell and what Bobby wrote about in his analysis is a failure to put two hands on the ball every time, a failure to feel the rush (that he can't feel it when it's in front of him is concerning), and, as Bobby noted, a potential lack of hand strength, which I don't think many people have discussed.

