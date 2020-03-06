Friday Reader Mail Bag: Antoine Bethea, the Draft, and Eli Manning's Mysterious Dinner with the Bears

From Duke2020

Why do you think Antoine Bethea was not released?

Thanks for the question. There are a couple of reasons. One, Bethea is contemplating retirement and hasn't made up his mind yet (and until the new CBA is settled, there's no rush, to be honest.

The other reason could be the Giants aren't planning on releasing him just yet, at least not until they have added depth on the roster at the position.

Hi Gary, great question. During the combine, I believe teams have 18 minutes for each formal interview, so I can't imagine they ask prospects about players they've drafted.

Similarly, with many of the players scattered around the country this time of year, I would be surprised if Dave Gettleman calls up a rostered player to get the low-down on the kid's one-time college teammate. I think the front office and talent evaluators can form their own opinions by interacting with these prospects.

What's up, Jeremy? I don't think the scenario you've described is feasible for the simple reason that you're not talking equal value.

You're also talking about a player (Engram) who won't be ready to practice until at least the start of training camp, so if you're Jacksonville, why on earth would you even contemplate that trade?

From Bruce F.

Is there anything to the report of Eli Manning having a meal with Chicago Bears' front office officials? I suppose he could change his mind about retiring but what are the chances?

Hi Bruce. I saw the report, but I'm not putting much into it regarding a Manning comeback. The Maras and Halas-McCaskey families are good friends, so for all we know, Eli was in town on business, and the Bears played hosts.

From Jon S.

Seeing how athletic Isaiah Simmons is, I think Gettleman should make sure the Giants walk away from this draft with him. No matter what. Can you think of a scenario where the Giants could walk away from this draft with both Simmons and Wirfs (or possibly Becton)? I know they have other needs but Simmons could be transformational on defense and I believe Wirfs is a multi-year all-pro. If they do just get Simmons, are there any second tier tackles that look like future starters? It seems like Simmons, a tackle and a wide receiver and safety from day 2 and 3 would be a strong start to the rebuild. A second scenario such as getting Wirfs or Becton from the 1st round Braun in the 2nd would be a solid draft but having potential hall of famers like Simmons seems much better if Gettleman can do it. I still remember what Ray Lewis did to the Giants when the Ravens whipped us in the Super Bowl.

Jon, I hate to be "that person," but I'm going to be "that person" and suggest you pump the brakes on Isaiah Simmons.

First, I think he's a fantastic talent--I don't know that I've ever seen an athlete quite like him, and I include Honey Badger in the mix. But the drawback when you have a Jack of All Trades like that is two-fold.

First, you better have a creative defensive coordinator who knows how to utilize all those talents best. Second, with a player like Simmons, you're almost forced to completely abandon your base defense to get him on the field--and when you do, who do you sit?

My point here is that unless he's an every-down player capable of giving you ten sacks and at least five interceptions, I probably will go with the offensive tackle at No. 4.

Regarding Becton, I had started to go all-in on him until it was pointed out to me that he doesn't have a lot of true pass sets in a spread offense, and those that he does have in a spread, he was up and down.

I had Austin Gayle of Pro Football Focus on the latest LockedOn Giants podcast, and he believes Becton is more of a project than some people would like to admit. And the guy who is working with me on the Inside Football draft issue agrees with the assessment. So if it comes down to offensive tackle for me, I'm probably going with Wirfs.