Friday Reader Mail Bag: Draft Modifications, Future of Games, and More

Hi Mike, and thanks for the question. Coach Joe Judge has been the only member of the coaching staff to speak to the media thus far. He has continued to not only refuse to mention players by name, but he's also refrained from offering opinions regarding what they might think of anyone right now.

With that said, the problem with McIntosh has been he's been slow to develop--he missed half of his rookie season with an undisclosed issue that had him on the reserve list, and I don't think you can say he stepped up and cashed in on is playing time last year.

I do think he'll get a chance to compete for his roster spot, but as Dave Gettleman has shown, he's not afraid to add an upgrade anywhere. And with the defensive line being key to what Patrick Graham is believed to want to run, the more quality talent they have, the better.

What's happening, MJ? I honestly believe that no one right now can say for sure if fans will be admitted to games--even if there are games. My personal feeling is until there is a vaccine and/or proven medication to stop this virus cold in its tracks, the stands will remain empty.

I also saw something about a "checkerboard" system of fans being admitted to stadiums, but I don't see how that could work. How do you implement that at the admission lines? The concession stands? The restrooms?

Moreover, how do you tell someone who spent thousands of dollars on PSLs that they can't come to certain games? If it were me, I'd go with an all or nothing approach until medicine catches up to this virus.

Hi Paul. No, that's getting too cute for my tastes, and that scenario likely takes the Giants out of the running for an offensive tackle (which they DESPERATELY need) and Isaiah Simmons.

Further, I've heard and seen numerous draft analysts mention that there could be several teams looking to trade out of the bottom half of the first round because the value is just as good in the second.

It's not absurd, James, but unless you pick up an earlier pick in the third round, I don't think it makes sense to use back-to-back picks on offensive tackles when you have other needs to address.

Part of the Giants problem right now is out of their ten draft picks, only three are in the top 100. The top 100 are the players who can usually make an impact as rookies, so I don't know that I would spend two of my first three picks on the same position.

Great question, Oscar. To be eligible for the supplemental draft, I think a player has to be at least three years removed from high school and entering his final year of college eligibility. So I don't think there will be a run on the supplemental draft this year.

What I'm curious to see unfold is what happens if the NCAA can't play games next fall. Do the players get an extra year of eligibility, or can they declare for the draft? And if there is no NFL season, does the league use the same draft order as this year, or do they implement a lottery system?

Hi Ossie. No, I don't think that's too much to expect. You'd want any pick chosen in the Top 10 to be a Day 1 starter, regardless of position.

Hi Justin. Among the Day 2 and 3 offensive tackle prospects I've seen mentioned include Houston's Josh Jones, USC's Austin Jackson, Georgia's Isaiah Wilson, Boise State's Ezra Cleveland, TCU's Lucas Niang, UConn's Matt Peart, and Auburn's Prince Tega-Wanogho.

I don't think you can rule out anyone, to be honest. One of the reasons why I hate mock drafts is because something always happens that tosses logic out the window.

That said, I think the Giants need to address that offensive line now, while they are in a great position to do so. This is a deep class of tackles, and ideally, you don't want to be drafting in the top 10 every year, let alone the top five. Might as well take advantage of it.

On paper, no, it's not a good idea, but it depends on how the Giants have their board stacked. I think I ran a scenario in which they traded down with the Raiders in one of my earlier simulations, but I'm pretty sure I didn't like how the scenario turned out.

Good question, Eric. My guess is not too much for most of the prospects, but if anything, those players who didn't work out at the combine or who are recovering from injury are going to have a little steeper hill to climb.

Sure, why not?

Hey Rob, hope you're well. It's probably going to be a little bit of both. You might see receivers slide down the board, but I also think you're going to see runs on the position at certain spots. Either way, I doubt we'll see the Giants pick a receiver until late Day 2/early Day 3.

Joe, does it make sense to draft a player at No. 4 to play guard when you already have two solid guards, and you have a host of needs elsewhere?

If the Giants are going tackle, I think Andrew Thomas is the safest pick (and also the pick you probably wouldn't have to move from right to left in a year or two), but I do think it comes down to Wirfs and Wills, and right now I'd be leaning toward Wirfs.

Excellent question, Dennis, and one I've wondered myself. In having thought about it, just about every team is going to have the same technology at their disposal, but the difference will be in the teachers they have running it.

Whether that teaching is one virtually or in person, I think, doesn't matter as much as does how the lessons are conveyed. So yes, I do believe those with teaching backgrounds might have a slight leg up.

Know what Jeremy? I think you're on to something. With so many of Judge's staff fresh out of the college ranks, there is bound to be endless intel these guys can offer not just about their own former players but opponents. So I think that's an excellent point and a very underrated one at that.