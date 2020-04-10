Friday Reader Mailbag | Possible Trades, the Draft and More

GiantsCountry
Let's open up the mailbag and see what people are wanting to know/thinking as we get closer to this year's draft.

Hi Gary. As of this writing, the Giants have $16.292 per NFLPA records, but that’s going to change after the draft, so I implore you not to get too hung up over what they have at this point in the calendar. I don’t know that I have a single favorite Eli Manning moment. 

If we’re talking games, then I’d say the two Super Bowls and the 2011 NFC Championship game. 

If we’re talking behind the scenes, I would say those few times after I had binge-watched Seinfeld (one of Eli’s favorite television programs), and I could pull out a line from the series to fit a scenario in which he was a part.

Hi Billy. Have you thought about a contract for “Yanny” and how the Giants are going to fit him under their cap? 

At this point, I don’t necessarily know if it’s feasible to fit him under the cap unless you get someone like Nate Solder to take a pay cut or you rescind the franchise tag for Leonard Williams. 

Maybe you convince Solder to take a pay cut after you add another tackle to your roster in the draft, but I’d be shocked if the Giants rescind Williams’ franchise tag.

Hi Fuzz. Yes, that’s what teams are doing or at least planning to do over the next several weeks. We should know a little bit more regarding the specifics next week.

What’s up, Brian? I get the sense that the Giants would like to trade down but whether that plan becomes a reality is another story. 

I think a big key Is the Lions. I would be stunned if they trade back unless it’s with the Dolphins because the Lions need to replace Darius Slay, and I can’t see them potentially risking losing out on Jeff Okudah, but stranger things can and do happen.

With that said, yes, I do think that if Dave Gettleman has a chance to acquire additional stock on Day 2, I think he will jump on it. I think this draft is going to be an interesting one with all the wheeling and dealing that’s being projected, and I can’t wait to see how it all plays out.

I see where you’re going with your question, Joe, but here’s the thing. The Giants need to fix that offensive line. They need to get a tackle. And let’s go back and look at a little history here. 

Number one, when was the last time the offensive tackle class boasted four potential first-rounders? I can’t remember that being the case in quite a while. Number two, to get a top offensive tackle, you need to be drafting in the top-10 unless you’re willing to trade up.

The Giants are in a perfect place to get a franchise tackle in this draft, and for as appealing as Isaiah Simmons is, I don’t know that you can justify taking him ahead of a tackle given the circumstances.

I agree they need to boost the pass rush, but I also think based on last year, you saw a lot of guys out of position in addition to all the youth, and those factors held back the defense.

So yes, I think the Giants can pass on Isaiah Simmons. Will they? That I don’t know because I don’t know how they have graded their top cluster of players for the first round.

John, everyone is behind the eightball, regardless if they’re a new staff or an established one. Every team has new players and has lost players. Every team also needs to practice the new wrinkles that coaches (new staff and returning staffs) had planned to install. 

And every coaching staff needs to evaluate what they have, something that can’t be done remotely. 

While I see what you’re getting at, I’m not as concerned with the Giants being further behind the eightball as I think the fact that Joe Judge has four former head coaches on his staff will help him tremendously.

Good question, Tony. I would think that if games can’t be played, all the contracts involved would toll given that the cause of the stoppage would be considered an act of Nature. But I don’t know if they’ve thought that far ahead.

All signs are pointing to the NFL having some kind of a season, even if they have to make some unconventional arrangements to accomplish that (assuming health officials greenlight said arrangements). 

Again, I don’t know what provisions are in the television contracts should a game not be played for whatever reason. Still, if the league has to give back money or toll the contracts, then yes, I imagine that would have some effect on next year’s salary cap.

Hi Andrew. No, I don’t see the NFL altering the format of the draft. Why should they? Look, under normal circumstances, it’s a crapshoot, so at this point, if these teams can’t trust the work their scouts put in before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down life as we know it, then those teams better start thinking about hiring new scouts after this is all over.

I’m not buying that. First, you have Jabrill Peppers as your strong safety, but the biggest reason why your proposal doesn’t make sense is that you want to limit Simmons to one role. 

Sorry, but that makes zero sense given his skillset. Moreover, it would be a huge waste of value if that’s your intention.

From Dave P.

I hope you and the family are well during these times. Just saw that Cooks was traded to Houston for a 2nd round pick. Are there any rumblings about DG trading anyone for picks. Say Golden Tate? Possibly Evan Engram? Or other players not going to be in long term plans of the team.

Dave, I hope you are well. As to your question, no and no. Who in their right mind is going to trade for Evan Engram right now when he’s coming off foot surgery and might not even be ready for training camp? And do you honestly think Tate can bring a second-round pick in return? Seriously, who on that roster other than Saquon Barkley might bring anything of Day 1 or Day 2 value right now? I don’t see it.

From Charlie H.

There is so much reporting on drafts and picks, but very little about how the roster stacks up after the draft.

A realistic scenario … we trade down and wind up with five picks in Rounds 1-3…adding our 4th rounder, that’s 6 top players of need in the following positions: OT, EDGE, CENTER, S, ILB, WR. Just as an example, Wills, Gross-Matos, Ruiz, Dugger, Gay, Claypool. 

Assume minimal injuries and good progress from our 1- and 2-year players. Good performance from FAs. Successful coaching from new staff. Comment generally on the strength of the resulting roster. Is it a top 10 roster? A playoff roster? How compare to NFC East Rivals?

Hi Charlie. While your proposal, on paper, makes for an improved roster (and let's be real here--after last year's debacle, can the roster get any worse?), you didn't give me scenarios for the other teams who are ALSO going to improve their personnel. 

So I'm not sure how I can, in all good faith, say that your scenario will make the Giants a top-10 roster considering several teams are a lot closer to being top-10. 

