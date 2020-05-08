Friday Reader Mailbag | Question Topics Span From A to Z

No, sorry. And I can't even venture to guess since I have never been a big video game enthusiast.

Great question, Sean. I've covered this team for over 20 seasons, and I've spoken with a lot of guys who have worn the uniform.

I think it might be easier for me to name those whom I didn't think were sincere (but I won't since that wouldn't be nice).

I will say that one of my nicest regards is when a player moves on to another tam or retires, and then when he comes back, he remembers me or a conversation or an article I produced.

That's a professional high that just cannot be beaten--well that and when a player introduces you to his family and friends.

I'm not sure what the coaches' plan is, but what I would do is plug Thomas in at left tackle and move Nate Solder to compete for right tackle. I've made this point before and will ake it again now.

Given how OTAs and spring football have been canceled and given the uncertainty regarding when or if training camps will begin, this is not a good year to ask young players to make a position switch.

If the intent is for Thomas to be the left tackle of the future, put him there on Day 1 and don't futz around with cross-training for both sides right now when there is no telling if there will even be a training camp.

Hi John. I published my first look at the competitions on the offensive side of the ball (the defensive side will run either today or over the weekend, depending on when I finish it). To recap, I think if the Giants keep three quarterbacks, they will be Daniel Jones, Colt McCoy, and Cooper Rush.

Although Rush hasn't played much in three years, he knows what Jason Garrett likes to run, so I think that knowledge is invaluable given this rather unprecedented off-season teams are having, don't you agree?

Hi, Marcelo (and should out to Rueben, who asked a similar question). I'll be honest. I haven't gotten as deep into the UDFAs yet to offer an informed comment, but Coach Gene Clemons is working on a breakdown of that group. At first glance, I'd say the receivers are intriguing, but that's about all I can give you right now. Stay safe.

That's an excellent question and one that's subjective depending on how you classify the edge rushers and what you consider to be an effective pass rush, i.e., are you talking strictly about sacks or total pressures?

I would say that the Patriots have a pretty good pass rush considering the back end of their defense does such a good job with holding coverage to allow the front guys to do their thing.

Sure, why not? Seriously, on paper, things look rosy, but until they get on the field, who can say for sure? That's why I'm not a big fan of making predictions too far down the line because I know things happen that can screw up a forecast. But yeah, on paper, there is reason to be optimistic.

I disagree. Wasn't Tony Romo a statistical juggernaut under Garrett? And at the end of the day, does it matter who the offense revolves around so long as they're scoring and winning?

Hi Tony. I have seen reports that if the season can't be played or is reduced, it will affect the salary cap next year. And that would make sense if the league can't collect money or needs to toll money already paid from the networks.

And what about season ticket and parking revenue? If a decision is made, for example, in mid-June to cancel the season, that means teams like the Giants who set a July 1 payment date for season tickets, likely won't collect their full amount of revenue from pre-paid tickets and parking revenue.

So yeah, all that is going to result in reduced revenue for teams and the league, and hence a potentially lower than expected salary cap.

Fuzz, the cap space remains fluid through training camp, as draft picks and late tier free agents are expected to sign, plus money is expected to be recouped.

With that said, a good resource to get salary cap space updates is the NFLPA site, which publishes a public salary cap space report. And per that report, the Giants have $15.425 million as of this writing.

Hi Anthony. Yes, this is a song I've been singing repeatedly since that staff was first announced. I don't feel as though the last two coaching staffs were the strongest group.

I do like how Judge took his time in putting his group together and I think they will make a big difference for this team.

Hi PJ. Thanks for the question. I'll answer your second question first. If I have done my math correctly, 58% of the 90-man roster will end up on the 53-man roster, same as every other team in the NFL. There will also be two players elevated from the practice squad every week, but I'm sticking with the 53-man roster as my base number for predictions.

As for your first question, I need a little more clarity. Are you counting only first-generation branches from those trees, e.g. from Parcells, Romeo Crennel, Tom Coughlin, and Bill Belichick would be first-generation branches who coached directly under Parcells.

Or are you asking about all branches, e.g. Joe Judge and Matt Patricia, both of whom never coached under Parcells but did so under a first-generation branch (Belichick)?

From Bruce F.

Some are suggesting that Matt Peart would make an overall better left tackle than Andrew Thomas. What are your thoughts on that?

Bruce, I saw the article you're referencing, and it was one man's opinion (Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy, whom I happen to highly respect).

But I don't agree with a sentiment based on "Well, he's a good athlete." Go back and look at all the guys this team drafted that were supposed to be good athletes but who were lousy football players.

I have no idea what the Giants plan to do with their tackles. If it were my call, I'd put Thomas at left tackle where he's played before and Peart at right, where he's played before, and I wouldn't waste time.

Unless the Giants have a way of cross-training that includes live reps, the absence of spring football and the potential threat of training camps being reduced are significant impacts that can thwart planned position switches.