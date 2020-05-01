Friday Reader Mailbag | The Draft, the Roster and More

Let's go ahead and open up this week's mailbag.

What’s up, Mark? I think it’s time we let go of this fantasy of the Giants trading for and signing Yannick Ngakoue. He’s going to want a new, hefty contract, and I’m not so sure I’d give it to a guy who wasn’t as consistent against the run. Plus, I wouldn’t create holes on an offensive line that has been a mess for what seems like an eternity.

Any undrafted players usually get calls from the teams’ scouts or personnel with whom they have an existing relationship. Those folks then try to convince the players to sign with them, and if there is a preliminary agreement, an offer is made. Now the deals aren’t official until the players pass a physical and sign a contract, but that’s usually how it works. (And yes, the players whose where they go).

Hi Stephen. You hit the nail on the head. I think the Giants are integrating a lot of philosophies Bill Belichick has successfully deployed throughout the years. And I do believe the Giants believe they can generate a pass rush through the scheme. Now granted, they said that last year too and we all know what happened, so we’ll see if this year is different.

Hey Matt. I’ve been saying this all along that I think Spencer Pulley is going to be the starting center. It makes way too much sense if you think about it. He’s the most experienced of the group, and he plays a key position. He’s also going to be helping a second-year quarterback who last year had trouble feeling the pass rush with the protection calls.

Is Pulley the long-term answer? No. But if I had to put money on it, he’d be my answer barring the acquisition of another veteran.

Hi Kevin. I don’t know if Judge is necessarily getting “more say” as opposed to what Shurmur got. But my impression is that he’s getting a lot more say than what coaches who worked with the previous regime did.

I remember something Gettleman said at the combine that made me believe that this was more of a collaborative effort. I asked about defensive players, and he said that there were a few types that defensive coordinator Patrick Graham wanted that they were going to try to get. And really if you think about it, it would behoove Gettleman to give the coaches what they need to be successful, don’t you agree?

Value. Teams set up draft boards in which they have players graded. And without knowing what the Giants’ board looked like, I think it’s probably safe to say that when they went on the clock, the players they did end up drafting had significantly higher grades than the centers left on the board.

Hey Rueben. I think Love will play both, depending on the circumstances. I can’t see the coaching staff throwing away all that time and training he did at safety last year.

That’s a tough one to answer, Mark. The Giants feel they have three receivers they can incorporate in Golden Tate, Sterling Shepard, and Darius Slayton. So just what kind of role are we talking about for the fourth receiver, who, by the way, will have to contribute on special teams? I think it will be an open competition for those last few spots, and I wouldn’t discount Corey Coleman or a couple of these UDFAs they added from making a big push for roster spots.

I’d be surprised if that happens. Cam Brown is 6-foot-5 and 234 pounds. Typically you like to see your defensive ends a little heavier than that. And I’d question if he can put on the necessary weight without affecting his speed, but hey, stranger things have happened.

Hey Oscar, how’s it going? I guess you could make a case for edge rusher and center, but I think it might be premature to say if either is “glaring.” Shane Lemieux could solve the long-term center position, and it remains to be seen if Lorenzo Carter and Oshane Ximines can step up as pass rushers. I’d like to see someone emerge as a punt returner for this team, so they don’t have to send Jabrill Peppers back there again.

From a depth standpoint, I like the depth on this team a lot better post-draft, but to be fair, let’s see how it all plays out as sometimes when you think there’s enough depth, there isn’t.

I think that would make the most sense if for no other reason than the virtual off-season and its potential effect on players trying to make position switches. With that said, Solder would have to make a switch as well.

If I remember correctly, he played right tackle years ago. So my best guess is that since Thomas has played right tackle a little more recently, they plug him in there and leave Solder on the left side and then flip Thomas to the other side next year when hopefully things get back to some sort of normal.

Thanks for keeping up with us, Elo. The pass rush is a wait-and-see proposition. I don’t know how Patrick Graham is planning to scheme the rush, and I think that’s a critical factor that people are forgetting when they speculate whether the Giants pass rush is going to be good or bad. Certainly, it looks like they have enough personnel to play a variety of fronts, but we’ll have to see how that all falls into place.

Regarding Golden, now that he’s been given the UFA tender if he doesn’t sign elsewhere, his rights revert to the Giants. I’m personally glad as I thought Golden was a solid locker room presence, and he proved without a shadow of a doubt that his knee injury is behind him.

Hey John. Head coach Joe Judge will have you believe that everyone has to compete to keep a roster spot, but I’d find it very hard to see the Giants dumping and of the projected starting offensive linemen or Cam Fleming, who they just signed.

They appear to want to bring back Jon Halapio if he can pass a physical. Other than that, some of these “depth” players like Eric Smith, Chad Slade, and Nate Wozniak might have uphill battles to hang around.

Hi Billy. The players are all currently scattered, so no, I don’t have an update on Ryan Connelly. When I last saw him at the end of the year, he was walking fine and was planning to begin running by February, so I would be shocked if he’s not ready to go by camp.

Hi Daniel. That’s a great question, but I’m not sure I can give you an answer right now. Again, the issue is I don’t know what Patrick Graham is planning to run other than a multiple type of defense.

And in not having the benefit of the rookie camp and OTAs, I can’t sit here and say that I’ve seen with my own eyes who looks like he has a fighting chance and who doesn’t. I’m not trying to duck your excellent question, but I put a lot of value in seeing things for myself rather than blindly throwing darts at a board hoping to hit the bulls-eye.

I don’t think you can say this was the best Giants draft class ever. Let’s see them on the field first, and then we can see if they knock off the 2007 class as being the best class ever.

As for the receivers they grabbed, I’m intrigued by Binjamen Victor’s size (6-foot-4). That must be one heck of a catch radius he has, so I’m curious to see how well he does in piles and on contested catches. Usually, you want to see those bigger receivers physically dominate smaller corners.

Yes, and there is a reason why media grades draft picks and draft classes after a draft. Our editors/bosses ask us to do so. If given a choice, I’d stay away from giving out grades (which in this case are subjective anyway), but since I appreciate and need my job, I’m not going to break rank.

Hi Hasan. I can’t say for sure, but considering his injury history and that he might not be ready until the summer, I can’t imagine there was serious interest.

From Affirmation 93 (via email)

For fun since I anticipate a lot of the same questions will be asked, I'm going to give you two scenarios. One is what the Giants have actually done including the trade for Leonard Williams which lost us the 68th pick and the other is what some of the fans or possibly alternate personal would of done which involves keeping the 68th pick and not trading it. Which do you honestly prefer?



A. The Draft haul we got including Leonard Williams. B. Isaiah Simmons (4), Xavier McKinney (36), Josh Jones (68), Matt Peart (99), Darnay Holmes (110), Shane Lemieux (150), Cam Brown (183), Carter Coughlin (218), T.J. Brunson (238), Chris Williamson (247), Tae Crowder (255) but without Leonard Williams.

Great question, but for me, the answer is a no-brainer: Option A. How many more seasons of the Giants offensive line being at or near the top of the league in quarterback hits will it take fans to realize that the unit desperately needed an infusion of talent?

Do fans really want to see franchise cornerstones Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley get pounded to a pulp before each hits his 25th birthday? I know I don't. So for me, the offensive line was a higher priority.