Giants RB Gary Brightwell Not Expected for Sunday's Game

New York's running backs rotation is very thin ahead of their Week 9 game against the Las Vegas Raiders

The New York Giants concluded a wildly unexpected week of preparation in which the team was hit with organization-wide, multiple false-positive COVID-19 test results stemming from a lab issue.

Those players who initially were among those that tested false-positive include offensive lineman Matt Skura, running back Saquon Barkley, running back Gary Brightwell, and safety Xavier McKinney. All but Skura were initially placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, but following additional testing, Barkley and McKinney were removed from the list.

However, Brightwell, the rookie running back and special teams contributor, isn't going to be available for the team's Week 9 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

With Brightwell unavailable on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team is expected to elevate RB Dexter Williams, signed to the practice squad this week, to the 53-man roster by the Saturday deadline.

On Friday, the Giants also designated linebacker Benardrick McKinney, who has twice been elevated from the practice squad, as a COVID-19 replacement. As such, his step up from the practice squad does not necessitate exposing him to waivers after the game if the Giants wish to return him to the practice squad.

In other news, receivers Kadarius Toney (hand) and Kenny Golladay (knee) are on track to play Sunday, barring any pre-game setbacks.

The Giants also announced that running backs coach Burton Burns, who was confirmed positive for COVID-19, will not coach this weekend. His duties will be shared between Freddie Kitchens and Jody Wright.

More from Giants Country

Join the Giants Country Community

Become a premium Fan Nation member and get access to all of Fan Nation’s premium content plus a subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click here for more information or to begin your free 30-day trial.