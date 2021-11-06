Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+GamedayTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Giants RB Gary Brightwell Not Expected for Sunday's Game

New York's running backs rotation is very thin ahead of their Week 9 game against the Las Vegas Raiders
Author:

The New York Giants concluded a wildly unexpected week of preparation in which the team was hit with organization-wide, multiple false-positive COVID-19 test results stemming from a lab issue.

Those players who initially were among those that tested false-positive include offensive lineman Matt Skura, running back Saquon Barkley, running back Gary Brightwell, and safety Xavier McKinney. All but Skura were initially placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, but following additional testing, Barkley and McKinney were removed from the list.

However, Brightwell, the rookie running back and special teams contributor, isn't going to be available for the team's Week 9 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

May 14, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Gary Brightwell (37) works out during rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.
Play
News

Giants RB Gary Brightwell Not Expected for Sunday's Game

New York's running backs rotation is very thin ahead of their Week 9 game against the Las Vegas Raiders

1 minute ago
Las Vegas Raiders helmet
Play
Game Day

New York Giants Week 9: Keys to the Game vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Coach Gene Clemons has the keys for the Giants this week if they're to unlock a win against the Las Vegas Raiders.

3 hours ago
Running back Saquon Barkley did not have his gear on but did attend Giants practice, in East Rutherford. Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Play
Game Day

Giants Unveil Final Week 9 Injury Report

No Saquon, but some potential good news might be coming on the offense.

17 hours ago

With Brightwell unavailable on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team is expected to elevate RB Dexter Williams, signed to the practice squad this week, to the 53-man roster by the Saturday deadline.

On Friday, the Giants also designated linebacker Benardrick McKinney, who has twice been elevated from the practice squad, as a COVID-19 replacement. As such, his step up from the practice squad does not necessitate exposing him to waivers after the game if the Giants wish to return him to the practice squad.

In other news, receivers Kadarius Toney (hand) and Kenny Golladay (knee) are on track to play Sunday, barring any pre-game setbacks.  

The Giants also announced that running backs coach Burton Burns, who was confirmed positive for COVID-19, will not coach this weekend. His duties will be shared between Freddie Kitchens and Jody Wright.

More from Giants Country

Join the Giants Country Community

Become a premium Fan Nation member and get access to all of Fan Nation’s premium content plus a subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click here for more information or to begin your free 30-day trial.

May 14, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Gary Brightwell (37) works out during rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.
News

Giants RB Gary Brightwell Not Expected for Sunday's Game

1 minute ago
Las Vegas Raiders helmet
Game Day

New York Giants Week 9: Keys to the Game vs. Las Vegas Raiders

3 hours ago
Running back Saquon Barkley did not have his gear on but did attend Giants practice, in East Rutherford. Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Game Day

Giants Unveil Final Week 9 Injury Report

17 hours ago
Dec 11, 2016; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) scores the game winning TD in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium.
News

Should Giants Look to Reunite with Odell Beckham Jr?

20 hours ago
New York Giants wide receiver Dante Pettis (13) makes a touchdown catch over Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis (26) in the first half of a game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, January 3, 2021, in East Rutherford.
Transactions

Giants Place WR Dante Pettis on Injured Reserve

21 hours ago
Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney (89) runs after making a catch in the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
Big Blue+

Breaking Down Kadarius Toney's Impact on the Giants' Offense

23 hours ago
Oct 17, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) reacts after a play in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Game Day

New York Giants Week 9 Opponent First Look: Las Vegas Raiders Defense

Nov 5, 2021
Aug 19, 2021; Berea, OH, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) during a joint practice with the Cleveland Browns at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
News

Giants Remove Saquon Barkley, Xavier McKinney from Reserve/COVID List

Nov 5, 2021