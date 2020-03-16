GiantsCountry
Giants 2020 Free Agency Tracker

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Patricia Traina

For the convenience of our readers, we have put this page together on al the Giants free agency activity in the coming days.

Could the Giants Have Interest in Another Jets Defender?  

That seems to be the growing sentiment among beat writers, including yours truly after the Jets apparently decided to let the 25-year-old outside linebacker hit the market.

Jenkins has 20 career sacks, 15 of which have come over the last two seasons. He was a third-round draft pick by the Jets in 2016.  

Giants Cap Space Update

As the legal negotiating window opens for the NFL, the Giants, who at the start of the day were estimated to have roughly $72 million of cap space, are now estimated to have $53.435 million in space--and that doesn't include the estimated $10 million of functional cap space they'd need for their 2020 draft class. 

Giants Tender K Aldrick Rosas at the Second Round

The Giants have given a second-round tender to kicker Aldrick Rosas.

The tender is worth an estimated $3.3 million. But despite the tender, Rosas, who had an off-year last season after making the Pro Bowl the year prior, is likely to have some competition this year in training camp.

The Giants did not tender center Jon Halapio, who is currently recovering from an Achilles injury and who is not believed to be able to pass a physical at this time. 

They might look to re-sign him later in the year to a veteran minimum qualifying offer which would allow him to compete for a job in camp.

 

Giants Apply the Franchise Tag to Defensive Lineman Leonard Williams

The Giants didn't trade for Leonard Williams to let him walk out the door. And while the tag takes a $16.126 million bite out of the team's estimated $73 million worth of cap space, it will buy the Giants more time to get a long-term deal done with the defensive lineman. 

The application of the tag doesn't change the compensation the Giants owe the Jets in next year's draft.  

