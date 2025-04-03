Giants' 2025 Offseason Schedule Dates Announced
With the weather gradually warming, that can only mean one thing.
Right, spring football workouts are on the horizon, as in a little more than a month away.
NFL teams whose head coaches are returning will be able to open Phase 1 of their offseason program–the strength and conditioning phase– on April 21, when the New York Giants will open their offseason.
After two weeks, Phase 2 begins, with the players able to do on-field work only with their position coaches for three weeks.
Then it’s on to Phase 3, or the OTAs (organized team activities), which for the Giants begin on May 27.
The Giants' OTAs will be May 27-29, June 2-3, June 5, June 9-10, and June 12-13. They will have their annual mandatory minicamp on June 17-19.
NFL clubs are also permitted to hold a rookie minicamp. The Giants, under head coach Brian Daboll, have typically held their rookie camp two weeks after the draft, with the final day ending on Mother’s Day. However, the team's rookie minicamp dates for this year have not yet been announced.
Media access to the offseason program typically consists of video calls on the first day, access to the rookie minicamp, every third OTA, and the entire mandatory minicamp. All that, however, will be sorted out in due course.
