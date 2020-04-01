Giants Add Long Snapper Casey Kreiter

The Giants announced they have signed long snapper Casey Kreiter to a one-year contract, the agreement pending Kreiter's passing of a physical.

Kreiter, 6-1 and 250 pounds, played his first four NFL seasons with the Broncos, for whom he was a 2018 Pro Bowler. Before joining Denver, Kreiter was with the Cowboys in 2014 and 2015, when he was twice waived late in training camp.

He joined the Broncos in 2016 and played ten games that season before suffering a season-ending calf injury. The former Iowa product has appeared in every game since 2017.