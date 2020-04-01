GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Giants Add Long Snapper Casey Kreiter

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Patricia Traina

The Giants announced they have signed long snapper Casey Kreiter to a one-year contract, the agreement pending Kreiter's passing of a physical.

Kreiter, 6-1 and 250 pounds, played his first four NFL seasons with the Broncos, for whom he was a 2018 Pro Bowler. Before joining Denver, Kreiter was with the Cowboys in 2014 and 2015, when he was twice waived late in training camp. 

He joined the Broncos in 2016 and played ten games that season before suffering a season-ending calf injury. The former Iowa product has appeared in every game since 2017. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

For the Giants to Be Super, It Needs to Be All About Team

New Giants tight end Levine Toilolo has played on two Super Bowl teams, which he said were united from top to bottom toward one common goal.

Patricia Traina

How Colt McCoy's Experiences Will Help to Daniel Jones Through These Challenging Times

Here's a look at the extra advantages new backup quarterback Colt McCoy can bring to the Giants quarterbacks room.

Patricia Traina

How the New Playoff Format Would Have Affected the NFC East

How would the last 20 years of NFC East playoff history have been affected if the NFL adopted its new 14-team playoff format earlier? Let's take a look back in time.

Jackson Thompson

How Nate Ebner Believes Giants Can Build Special Teams Chemistry

Joe Judge and Nate Ebner both came to the New England Patriots special teams unit in 2012. Eight seasons and three Super Bowl rings later, they look to bring that unique special teams standard to the Giants.

Jackson Thompson

Need an NFL Off-ball Linebacker? You Might Want to Check Out These College Programs

The linebacker position remains a big need for the Giants despite their free agency activity. So SI.com Reid Foster (@The_Reid) did some research to see which college program has produced the most successful NFL linebackers in the last several years--and it's not who you think.

Patricia Traina

Giants' Nate Ebner's Heart Breaks for Fellow Olympians Whose Dreams are on Hold Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

New Giants defensive back/special teams player Nate Ebner, a member of the 2016 Olympics rugby team, has been able to train for football in his hometown of Columbus, Ohio. But for those Olympic hopefuls that Ebner knows personally and the scores more who had dreams of bringing home the gold, he said his heart breaks for them as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to mandate social distancing and the postponement of sporting events.

Patricia Traina

Draft Prospect Profile | S Julian Blackmon, Utah

Despite the play of Julian Love at safety, the Giants still need some depth at the position. So let's take a look at what Utah's Julian Blackmon might be able to bring to the position.

Mike Addvensky

How Blake Martinez is Preparing for His First Giants Season

How is the Giants' newest high-priced linebacker preparing for his first season with the Giants under the restrictions of quarantine?

Jackson Thompson

by

bigdaddystyle

Giants NFL Free Agency Scorecard: The Latest on the Roster and the Cap

The very latest comings, goings, and stayings on the Giants roster and what hints we can potentially glean from what the Giants have done so far.

Patricia Traina

Blake Martinez Anticipates Having a Different Kind of Role in the Giants' Defense

Giants inside linebacker Blake Martinez offered some thoughts as to why he hasn't made very many impact plays in his career and how that could change in the Giants system.

Patricia Traina