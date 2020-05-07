GiantsCountry
Giants Advise Season-ticket Holders of Refund Policy

Patricia Traina, GiantsCountry.com, a SI.com Channel

Patricia Traina

The Giants, like the rest of the NFL and the fan base alike, are hoping that by the time the regular season is set to begin in September, health and safety guidelines pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic will have clarified to allow for the safe staging of the events.

In the event that doesn't happen, the Giants, who have already notified season ticket holders that they can defer their payments until July 1, sent out an email notification to their customers to advise them of the team's ticket refund policy if part of all of the season games are canceled and cannot be rescheduled. 

The refund policy, per the communication, is as follows:

If a game is canceled and cannot be rescheduled, or is played under conditions that prohibit fans from attending, full refunds will be available to season ticket members. Season ticket members have the choice to receive the option of either a full refund of their ticket purchase price for any impacted games or have the ability to apply the applicable amount as a credit towards a future ticket purchase.

Anyone who purchases individual game tickets from Ticketmaster.com will receive a full refund of their ticket purchase price from Ticketmaster within 30 days of cancellation if the game cannot be rescheduled or is played under conditions that prohibit fans from attending. If a game is postponed or rescheduled, your tickets are valid for the new date, so hang onto them and we will keep you posted.

The NFL regular season schedule was set for release Thursday evening.

Setting the Stage for the Giants’ Upcoming Competitions on Offense

With the Giants' 90-man training camp roster pretty much set, let's run down the various position units to see where some of the more intriguing competition battles are taking shape, starting with the offensive side of the ball.

Patricia Traina

Giants' Most Memorable Moments Against Scheduled 2020 Opponents

In honor of the release of the 2020 NFL schedule, here's a look back at some of the Giants' most memorable moments against the teams they're scheduled to play this year.

Jackson Thompson

NFC East Morning Run | Dalton Texts Prescott; Wentz and New OC Have Limited Interaction So Far; Washington Adds Another O-Lineman

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East to see what some of the biggest stories are within the walls of the Giants' divisional opponents.

Jackson Thompson

How the Giants Are Building Team Chemistry Amid Social Distancing Mandates

Unable to congregate and bond in person, the Giants players and coaches have been taking advantage of technology to lay the foundation for the all-important bonding process.

Jackson Thompson

Joe Judge Hopes to Follow Bill Belichick's Success as an NFL Head Coach

New Giants head coach Joe Judge would love to emulate Bill Belichick's success as a head coach, but in attempting to do so, he's going to do things his way.

Jackson Thompson

NFL Remains Optimistic About Starting Season on Time, but What if It Can't?

Unlike the other major sports leagues, the NFL is fairly confidnet, based on feedback from medical and health and government officials, of being able to start its 2020 campaign on time. But what if those forecasts are off?

Patricia Traina

Perspectives | How Player Familiarity Can Help the Giants Adapt During the Virtual Off-season Program

Coaches adding players they worked with before isn't a new concept, but in the Giants' case, it's something that could be a secret weapon in ensuring they can hit the ground running in Joe Judge's first year.

Patricia Traina

NFC East Morning Run | Ex-Cowboy Heads East; Wentz Talks New Receivers; Washington's Remaining Free Agent Options

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East to see what some of the biggest stories are within the walls of the Giants' divisional opponents.

Jackson Thompson

6 Still Young Giants Who Need to Have Big Seasons in 2020

The Giants will be counting on the development of their young core players this season, and that development could ultimately dictate the success of the team.

Jackson Thompson

Giants Awarded QB Cooper Rush Off Waivers

Giants now have five quarterbacks on their roster, as Rush reunites with Jason Garrett in New York.

Patricia Traina