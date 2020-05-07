Giants Advise Season-ticket Holders of Refund Policy

The Giants, like the rest of the NFL and the fan base alike, are hoping that by the time the regular season is set to begin in September, health and safety guidelines pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic will have clarified to allow for the safe staging of the events.

In the event that doesn't happen, the Giants, who have already notified season ticket holders that they can defer their payments until July 1, sent out an email notification to their customers to advise them of the team's ticket refund policy if part of all of the season games are canceled and cannot be rescheduled.

The refund policy, per the communication, is as follows:

If a game is canceled and cannot be rescheduled, or is played under conditions that prohibit fans from attending, full refunds will be available to season ticket members. Season ticket members have the choice to receive the option of either a full refund of their ticket purchase price for any impacted games or have the ability to apply the applicable amount as a credit towards a future ticket purchase. Anyone who purchases individual game tickets from Ticketmaster.com will receive a full refund of their ticket purchase price from Ticketmaster within 30 days of cancellation if the game cannot be rescheduled or is played under conditions that prohibit fans from attending. If a game is postponed or rescheduled, your tickets are valid for the new date, so hang onto them and we will keep you posted.

The NFL regular season schedule was set for release Thursday evening.