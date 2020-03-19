GiantsCountry
Giants Agree to Terms with OT Cam Fleming

Patricia Traina

The Giants addressed a critical position on the team by reportedly adding Cowboys offensive tackle Cam Fleming as their swing tackle after the Cowboys declined his option year. Fleming's deal is for one year and can max out at $4 million, the same amount he was due in the option year of his Cowboys contract.

Fleming, 6-foot 6, 327 pounds, played his college ball at Stanford. He was a fourth-round pick by the Patriots in 2014, where he won two Super Bowls before signing with the Cowboys on March 26, 2018.

Fleming played in 14 games for the Cowboys, starting three games at left tackle that season in place of Tyron Smith. He was re-signed to a two-year deal after the 2018 season and went on to play in 14 games, starting three last season.

Per Pro Football Focus, Fleming has allowed just 76 pressures in over 2,000 snaps played between the Patriots and Cowboys.

By coming to the Giants, he reunites with head coach Joe Judge, who was the Patriots special teams coach, offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, previously the Cowboys head coach, and offensive line coach Marc Columbo, who held the same role with the Cowboys.

Fleming is the third Stanford alumnus to sign with the Giants via free agency this year, joining linebacker Blake Martinez and tight end Levine Toilolo. The Giants also have tight end Kaden Smith, another Stanford alumnus, and, if he re-signs, safety Michael Thomas. 

