The Giants have agreed to terms with free-agent outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell, formerly with the Packers, on a one-year contract worth $4.6 million according to a report by ESPN.

Fackrell, 6-foot 5, 245 pounds, has 111 career tackles and 16.5 sacks in four seasons with the Packers. In 2018, Fackrell, who was coached by current Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, recorded 10.5 sacks with Patrick Graham.

However, that number dropped when the Packers acquired Za'Darius Smith and Preston Smith in free agency, as did Fackrell's playing time. Fackrell saw his snaps drop from 626 in 2018 to 467 last year.

Fackrell has 88 career pressures and an 88.7 NFL rating in coverage.

In other free agent news, the Giants have re-signed receiver, and special teams ace Cody Core to a 2-year, $4.7 million deal. Last season, Core led the Giants in special teams tackles with eight total, including six solo efforts.