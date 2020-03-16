Giants Agree to Terms with Panthers Cornerback James Bradberry

The Giants have made their first known move of free agency involving a player from another team.

That player would be cornerback James Bradberry, who, according to an NFL Network report, agreed to terms on a three-year deal worth $45 million with $32 million guaranteed, an average of $15 million per season.

Bradberry was drafted in the second round by the Panthers in 2016 out of Samford by current Giants general manager Dave Gettleman then the Panthers general manager.

In 60 career games, Bradberry has 279 total tackles, 3 sacks, 47 passes defensed and eight interceptions.

According to Pro Football Focus, Bradberry has a career 86.3 NFL Rating, which breaks down to having allowed 219 out of 374 pass targets (58.6%) to be completed for 2,860 yards (739 yards allowed after the catch) and 14 touchdowns.

Bradberry, who has minimal experience in the slot, will presumably pair with the second-year player and last year's first-round draft pick DeAndre Baker as the Giants' starting cornerbacks in 2020.

The 26-year-old Bradberry stands 6-foot 1, and 212 pounds. He will provide some veteran leadership to a relatively young Giants cornerback group that includes Baker and fellow second-year defensive backs Corey Ballentine and Julian Love plus third-year man Sam Beal.