Giants Agree to Terms with Quarterback Colt McCoy

Patricia Traina

Colt McCoy is staying in the NFC East.

The veteran backup quarterback, who had been with Washington since 2014, is moving up north to the Giants, where he'll compete with fellow veteran Alex Tanney to serve as projected starter Daniel Jones' backup.

McCoy, an 11-year veteran, was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft, after playing college football for the University of Texas. 

The 6-foot 1, 212-pound signal-caller appeared in 11games with seven starts for Washington, completing 150 out of 220 pass attempts for 1,679 yards and 8 touchdowns to 7 interceptions.

McCoy started a season-high 13 games in his second season with Cleveland in 2011, posting a 4-9 record as a starter that year. He threw for a career-high 2,733 yards and 14 touchdowns to 11 interceptions. He spent three seasons with the Browns before moving to the 49ers for the 2013 season as a backup. From there, he landed with Washington.

McCoy has appeared in 39 games with 28 starts in his career and has a 7-21-0 record as a starter. He's completed 560 out of 923 pass attempts (60.7 percent) for 6,080 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 27 interceptions.

McCoy also has 130 rushing attempts in his career for 497 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Perspectives on the Giants Free Agency Approach

On one hand, the Giants have taken a smarter approach to free agency. But on the other, there are concerns that they have set themselves up to where history might repeat itself.

Patricia Traina

by

NDEDDY47

Giants Hire Craig Fitzgerald as Their New Strength and Conditioning Coach

Fitzgerald replaces Aaron Wellman, who left the team for the University of Indiana last month.

Patricia Traina

Film Review | What Tight End Levine Toilolo Can Bring to the Giants Offense

Tight end Levine Toilolo is one of those underrated free-agent signings by the Giants who might just turn out to be more important than first thought.

Nick Falato

Draft Prospect Profile | S Ashtyn Davis, California

Offensive tackle and edge rusher are seen as the two highest priorities in this year's draft. But with a pick at the bottom of the third round, general manager Dave Gettleman could fill a quieter position of need if California safety Ashtyn Davis is still on the board.

Jackson Thompson

Giants Add Patriots Special Teams Ace Nate Ebner

The Giants just upgraded their special teams by adding one of head coach Joe Judge's former players from the Patriots.

Patricia Traina

Giants Free Agency Contract and Salary Cap Update

The specific selection of the players is a different topic, but so far, the Giants' structuring of the free-agent contracts given out has been solid. Here's a look at all the contracts they've agreed to and the effect on the salary cap.

Patricia Traina

by

Taylordist

Draft Prospect Profile | RB AJ Dillon, Boston College

Boston College running back AJ Dillon could give the Giants offense a bruising back, and an option on short-yardage and goal-line situations.

Jackson Thompson

Giants Agree to Terms with OT Cam Fleming

The Giants add a player from Joe Judge's and Jason Garrett's pasts for their swing tackle position.

Patricia Traina

by

bvrkilmatt

Draft Prospect Profile | WR Michael Pittman, USC

What can USC's Michael Pittman provide to the Giants receiver corps?

Ahmed Shifa

NFC East Free Agency Roundup

Let's see what the rest of the NFC East has been up to during the start of free agency.

Jackson Thompson