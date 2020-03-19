Giants Agree to Terms with Quarterback Colt McCoy

Colt McCoy is staying in the NFC East.

The veteran backup quarterback, who had been with Washington since 2014, is moving up north to the Giants, where he'll compete with fellow veteran Alex Tanney to serve as projected starter Daniel Jones' backup.

McCoy, an 11-year veteran, was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft, after playing college football for the University of Texas.

The 6-foot 1, 212-pound signal-caller appeared in 11games with seven starts for Washington, completing 150 out of 220 pass attempts for 1,679 yards and 8 touchdowns to 7 interceptions.

McCoy started a season-high 13 games in his second season with Cleveland in 2011, posting a 4-9 record as a starter that year. He threw for a career-high 2,733 yards and 14 touchdowns to 11 interceptions. He spent three seasons with the Browns before moving to the 49ers for the 2013 season as a backup. From there, he landed with Washington.

McCoy has appeared in 39 games with 28 starts in his career and has a 7-21-0 record as a starter. He's completed 560 out of 923 pass attempts (60.7 percent) for 6,080 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 27 interceptions.

McCoy also has 130 rushing attempts in his career for 497 yards and 2 touchdowns.