SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeBig Blue+NewsGame DayTransactionsFilm
Search

Giants Announce Another Player Has Tested Positive for COVID-19

Patricia Traina

The Giants announced that they have had another player test positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Two additional staff members, not believed to be coaches, were identified as having had close contact with the player in question. All three were told to stay at home per the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols, but the Giants have not closed the Quest Diagnostics Training Center, their team headquarters.

The Giants, who have a bye this week, were initially scheduled to be in the building Tuesday and Wednesday before being dismissed Thursday through Sunday for the bye week. 

Head coach Joe Judge has altered the plan to where instead of having the players come in for on-field work, they will all work remotely.  

Per NFL protocol, the players and coaches must remain in the area as they will continue to be tested throughout the bye week. Judge told reporters Monday that some players might be planning to have family members from out of town come in for a visit during the bye.

“We want to make sure they’re smart about the number of people we expose ourselves to. We want to make sure that on the frontend, we make sure that we test and that we make sure we’re putting ourselves in the safest environment possible,” Judge said.

“At the same time, we’re realists. We want to make sure that if something does happen, we’re treating it the best way possible and that we’re doing it in the safest way possible. “

This is the second time a Giants player has tested positive for COVID-19. Starting left guard Will Hernandez missed two games earlier this month when he tested positive. He returned from the reserve COVID-19 list last week and received some snaps in the Giants win over the Eagles Sunday.

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles | Gameday Blog & Discussion

Join the Giants Country editorial team as we track the highlights, stats, and observations from the Giants' Week 10 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jackson Thompson

New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Week 10 | How To Watch

Here's everything you need to know to watch the Giants' Week 10 divisional matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Patricia Traina

Charges to Be Dropped Against Former Giants Cornerback DeAndre Baker

The former Giants cornerback's legal case takes a weird--and seemingly final twist resulting in the charges against him headed toward dismissal.

Patricia Traina

by

TJaorch23

How the Giants Defense Adjusted for the Rematch Against the Eagles

Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, who felt he let his team down the first time the two division foes met, wasn't going to let that happen a second time.

Patricia Traina

by

stephen225

Giants Focused on Improving First, Not Winning Division

Can the Giants win the division? Sure, why not? But Giants head coach Joe Judge would rather his team focus on improving today and tomorrow rather than worrying about something that is still weeks away from being decided.

Jackson Thompson

New York Giants Week 10 Report Card

There was a lot to like in the Giants’ 27-17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Patricia Traina

by

dwum

Giants Snap Chat: What the Week 10 Snap Counts Reveal

The Giants did a few things differently in their second meeting against the Eagles. Judging by the game's outcome, they worked.

Patricia Traina

by

albertgcc

Giants Head Coach Joe Judge Reveals How He's Grown in His Role

Giants head coach Joe Judge has spoken daily about the team needing to improve. But how has he improved since first setting foot on the practice field in his new role as head coach?

Patricia Traina

Giants Fall to Eighth in 2021 Draft Order

As the wins pile up, the draft spot slips, though that's not necessarily a bad thing.

Patricia Traina

by

TJaorch23

Giants Sign Kicker Graham Gano to Contract Extension

Gano will remain in Giants blue through the 2023 season.

Patricia Traina

by

TJaorch23