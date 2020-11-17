Giants Announce Another Player Has Tested Positive for COVID-19

The Giants announced that they have had another player test positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Two additional staff members, not believed to be coaches, were identified as having had close contact with the player in question. All three were told to stay at home per the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols, but the Giants have not closed the Quest Diagnostics Training Center, their team headquarters.

The Giants, who have a bye this week, were initially scheduled to be in the building Tuesday and Wednesday before being dismissed Thursday through Sunday for the bye week.

Head coach Joe Judge has altered the plan to where instead of having the players come in for on-field work, they will all work remotely.

Per NFL protocol, the players and coaches must remain in the area as they will continue to be tested throughout the bye week. Judge told reporters Monday that some players might be planning to have family members from out of town come in for a visit during the bye.

“We want to make sure they’re smart about the number of people we expose ourselves to. We want to make sure that on the frontend, we make sure that we test and that we make sure we’re putting ourselves in the safest environment possible,” Judge said.

“At the same time, we’re realists. We want to make sure that if something does happen, we’re treating it the best way possible and that we’re doing it in the safest way possible. “

This is the second time a Giants player has tested positive for COVID-19. Starting left guard Will Hernandez missed two games earlier this month when he tested positive. He returned from the reserve COVID-19 list last week and received some snaps in the Giants win over the Eagles Sunday.