Giants Announce Opening Weekend Celebration Plans
The Giants announced that their annual Fan Fest will be held on Friday, September 6, at MetLife Stadium.
The event is free and open to the public and will feature autograph opportunities with Giants Legends, panel discussions on team history, an on-field celebration and appearances by the Top 100 Giants, plaza activations, and a fireworks show.
The first 5,000 fans will receive a commemorative 100th-season flag. Giants Season Ticket Members will have an exclusive opportunity to obtain tickets before the general public in early August.
On Saturday, September 7, The Giants Foundation will host a 5K race and kids run, presented by Quest®, at 9:00 AM and 10:30 AM, respectively, at MetLife Stadium. Net proceeds from the event will benefit The Giants Foundation, Inc. Participants can register here.
On Sunday, September 8, the Giants' 100th season officially gets underway when the team hosts the Minnesota Vikings at MetLife Stadium starting at 1:00 PM.
All fans in attendance will receive a 100th-season commemorative coin courtesy of Bud Light. There will be a ceremony acknowledging the Top 100 Giants of all time, and the 2024 team will wear their 100th season "Century Red" uniform.