Giants at Eagles | First Look: Two Bitter Foes Having Bitter Seasons

It’s probably not a stretch to say that the next prime-time game on the Monday Night Football schedule isn’t what the schedule makers had in mind.

The Giants have lost eight games in a row and are in last place in the division. The Eagles, their opponents this week, have lost three in a row, and while they’re second in the division, they’re fighting for a playoff berth that has been slipping away.

For the Giants, who last week caught a Green Bay Packers team that was coming off a humiliating loss to the 49ers, this week they’re catching an Eagles that is coming off an embarrassing 37-31 loss to the Miami Dolphins and who, in two of their last three games, has failed to score more than 10 points in losing efforts.

Unfortunately for the Giants, they’ve earned a bit of a reputation as being the team that cures an opponent of whatever happens to be ailing it.

Head coach Pat Shurmur and company are in the midst of a franchise-tying eight-game losing streak; with more loss, that mark will stretch to a new high of nine games and will be yet another nail in the Shurmur era’s coffin.

The Eagles have lost their last three, including last week’s bitter loss to Miami. Philadelphia is still very much alive for a postseason berth, but they can ill-afford to have another misstep, especially against a division opponent.

Series History

The regular-season series is tied 83-83-2.

On November 26, 1972, the Giants tallied a single-game franchise scoring record with eight touchdowns and two field goals in a 62-10 win over the Eagles.

Philadelphia has won its last 5 regular-season games against the Giants. The Eagles also own a 7-game winning streak vs. New York at Lincoln Financial Field.

Since 2000, Philadelphia has produced a 25-13 regular-season record vs. NYG, which marks the highest winning percentage (.658) by an NFC East team against the Giants in that span.

Giants Notables

Quarterback Daniel Jones has 2,374 passing yards in 2019 and has surpassed Charley Conerly (2,175 in 1948) for most passing yards by NYG rookie quarterback in franchise history.

Jones also has thrown a touchdown pass in 10 consecutive games, the longest streak by Giants rookie quarterback in franchise history. In his past three on the road, Jones has thrown 10 touchdowns vs. no interceptions for a 111.8 passer rating. He is aiming for his 4th game in a row on the road with 2+ touchdown passes to zero interceptions.

Running back Saquon Barkley has 371 scrimmage yards (185.5 per game) and three touchdowns (two rushing, one receiving) in two career games against the Eagles and is aiming for his third straight game vs. Philadelphia with 140+ scrimmage yards and a touchdown.

Receiver Golden Tate, if he plays, will be looking for his third game in a row with a receiving touchdown. He has a touchdown catch in two of his three career games vs. the Eagles.

Receiver Sterling Shepard has 7+ receptions and a receiving touchdown in two of his last three games against the Eagles.

Linebacker Alec Ogletree led the Giants with 9 tackles last week. Since 2014, Ogletree ranks second among linebackers in passes defensed (46) and interceptions.

In his only career game vs. the Eagles (12/20/15), edge Markus Golden recorded a sack and a forced fumble.

Safety Antoine Bethea aims for his third game in a row against the Eagles with an interception.

Eagles Notables

In his last three starts against the Giants, quarterback Carson Wentz has five touchdowns vs. zero interceptions for a 108.7 rating.

Running back Miles Sanders has 70+ scrimmage yards in four of his past five games and is the only rookie with 500+ rushing yards (520) and 350+ receiving yards (359) in 2019.

Tight end Zach Ertz has touchdown reception in his last four games against the Giants.

Receiver Alshon Jeffery has three receiving touchdowns in his last three games against the Giants.

Safety Malcolm Jenkins has four passes defensed and three interceptions, including a 34-yard interception for a touchdown in his last three games at home against the Giants

Philadelphia owns the 6th-best third-down offense in the NFL (45.5%), behind Dallas (49.0%), Baltimore (48.9), Kansas City (46.8%), Houston (45.8%) and San Francisco (45.6%).

The Eagles defense is allowing only 91.0 rushing yards per game, which ranks 4th in the NFL, trailing only N.Y. Jets (75.3), Tampa Bay (76.3) and New Orleans (88.6).

Philadelphia owns a 4-1 (.800) record on Monday Night Football under Doug Pederson (since 2016).

TV Broadcast Information

The game will be broadcast on ESPN with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. Joe Tessitore has the play-by-play; Booger McFarland is the analyst and Lisa Salters is the sideline reporter.

The game will be broadcast nationally on Westwood One. Kevin Harlan has the play-by-play duties, Kurt Warner is the analyst and Ross Tucker is the sideline reporter.

Radio Broadcast Info

The game will be carried live on WFAN 660 AM/101.9 FM. Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Howard Cross, and Madelyn Burke will have the call; Lance Medow, Jeff Feagles, Paul Dottino, and John Schmeelk will handle the pre- and postgame shows.

The radio broadcast can also be found on Channels 81 (Sirius) and 225 (XM) for the Giants; 83 (Sirius) and 226 (XM) for the Eagles); and Westwood Sirius and XM 88.