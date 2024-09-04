Giants Country

Giants CB Adoree' Jackson's Contract Details Revealed

Jackson will carry a $1.7 million cap hit this year.

Michael Lee

October 29, 2023; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants cornerback Adoree' Jackson (22) catches the ball during a pre-game warm-up.
New York Giants cornerback Adoree Jackson’s contract details with the team . As anticipated, they’re very cap-friendly, costing the team $1.7 million against this year’s cap.

Jackon’s deal is for $1.75 million with nothing guaranteed (though because he’s on the roster for Week 1 of the season, his deal does become locked in regardless). That $1.75 million includes a $1.5 million base salary and up to $250,000 in per-game roster bonuses.  

Jackson’s deal also includes play-time incentives, which suggests that he’s not a lock to be a starter for the entire season.  

Jackson signed with the Giants last week to shore up the depth at cornerback.

Published
