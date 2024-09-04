Giants CB Adoree' Jackson's Contract Details Revealed
Jackson will carry a $1.7 million cap hit this year.
New York Giants cornerback Adoree Jackson’s contract details with the team . As anticipated, they’re very cap-friendly, costing the team $1.7 million against this year’s cap.
Jackon’s deal is for $1.75 million with nothing guaranteed (though because he’s on the roster for Week 1 of the season, his deal does become locked in regardless). That $1.75 million includes a $1.5 million base salary and up to $250,000 in per-game roster bonuses.
Jackson’s deal also includes play-time incentives, which suggests that he’s not a lock to be a starter for the entire season.
Jackson signed with the Giants last week to shore up the depth at cornerback.
