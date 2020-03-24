Giants Close Team Headquarters Until Further Notice in Wake of COVID-19 Outbreak

The Giants announced that as of Friday, March 20, they closed their East Rutherford, New Jersey headquarters and training facility until further notice as part of their continued operational procedures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Previously, the Giants, who had pulled all their coaches and scouts off the road and who had limited visitors to the Quest Diagnostics Training Center, had directed most of their employees to work from home.

However, the Giants, who formed an internal task force led by medical officials to monitor and advise on precautionary measures necessary in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, are taking the next step of closing their building to all employees.

Over the weekend, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed a stay-at-home order directing all non-essential businesses to close.

The Giants' off-season program was scheduled to start April 6, but given these latest measures aimed at trying to flatten out the COVID-19 curve, any off-season activities planned will likely not be held for the foreseeable future.

The Giants also notified season-ticket holders last week that they may defer payment for their tickets.

Customers in the six-month payment plan may defer the next two payments scheduled on March 20 and April 13 to May 13, with the final two payments moved to August 13 and September 14.

"We understand that this is an unsettling time for everyone," team co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch said in the communication to season-ticket holders. "We will get through this together. We appreciate your continued support and look forward to seeing you at MetLife Stadium this season.”

The Giants also announced that they are funding an expanded childcare program for first-responders involved in the increased efforts to flatten the COVID-19 curve.