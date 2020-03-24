GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Giants Close Team Headquarters Until Further Notice in Wake of COVID-19 Outbreak

Patricia Traina

The Giants announced that as of Friday, March 20, they closed their East Rutherford, New Jersey headquarters and training facility until further notice as part of their continued operational procedures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Previously, the Giants, who had pulled all their coaches and scouts off the road and who had limited visitors to the Quest Diagnostics Training Center, had directed most of their employees to work from home. 

However, the Giants, who formed an internal task force led by medical officials to monitor and advise on precautionary measures necessary in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, are taking the next step of closing their building to all employees.

Over the weekend, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed a stay-at-home order directing all non-essential businesses to close.

The Giants' off-season program was scheduled to start April 6, but given these latest measures aimed at trying to flatten out the COVID-19 curve, any off-season activities planned will likely not be held for the foreseeable future.

The Giants also notified season-ticket holders last week that they may defer payment for their tickets. 

Customers in the six-month payment plan may defer the next two payments scheduled on March 20 and April 13 to May 13, with the final two payments moved to August 13 and September 14.

"We understand that this is an unsettling time for everyone," team co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch said in the communication to season-ticket holders. "We will get through this together. We appreciate your continued support and look forward to seeing you at MetLife Stadium this season.”

The Giants also announced that they are funding an expanded childcare program for first-responders involved in the increased efforts to flatten the COVID-19 curve. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Giants Agree to Terms with Running Back Dion Lewis

The Giants add a veteran running back to compete for the No. 2 spot behind Saquon Barkley.

Patricia Traina

by

Hazeleyedbri

James Bradberry Explains Why He Chose the Giants Over Detroit

The veteran cornerback will reunite with general manager Dave Gettleman, who drafted him for the Panthers.

Patricia Traina

by

HoogieCoogieMan

Jackson Thompson's Seven-Round Giants-Only Mock Draft

Welcome back to our Mock Draft Mania event where each day we have a new mock draft as posted by a member of the GiantsCountry.com writing team. Here is Jackson Thompson's seven-round Giants-only mock draft.

Jackson Thompson

How the Giants Free Agency Activity Sets Up Their Draft

Last month, Dave Gettleman admitted that free agency was going to play a role in setting up the Giants' draft in April. So let's recap what the Giants did in free agency and how it set everything up for next month's draft bonanza.

Nick Falato

by

G-smiles

Draft Prospect Profile | DE/LB Darrell Taylor, Tennessee

Let's see what the versatile Darrell Taylor of Tennessee has to offer as a potential edge rusher.

Mike Addvensky

How the Giants Are Likely to Deploy Their Newest Additions on Defense

Although we've yet to hear from new Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham about his plans for the Giants defense, Gene Clemons takes a look at the tape to see what specific roles the new defensive players acquired via free agency might potentially fill and what looks we could see in 2020.

Gene Clemons

by

HoogieCoogieMan

Mock Draft Monday | How Has Free Agency Changed The Giants' Draft Expectations?

After a free-agent spending spree on defense, the Giants will look to round out their roster in the draft. How has the Giants' activity in free agency changed the outlook on their draft strategy according to experts?

Jackson Thompson

Corey Coleman Agrees to Terms with Giants

Coleman will get another chance to revive his NFL career after tearing his ACL in training camp last year.

Patricia Traina

Ideas for How the 2020 NFL Draft Broadcast Might Look

How creative will the NFL get in its presentation of this year's draft, now that the originally-planned event has been scrapped? Commissioner Roger Goodell invited the public to share their ideas and we have a few we think are worth sharing.

Jackson Thompson

Nick Falato's Seven-Round Giants Mock Draft

Each day starting today, we're featuring a complete seven-round Giants mock draft from the Giants Country writers. Nick Falato is up first with his mock.

Nick Falato