Giants Coaching Staff Ranked in Bottom Third of NFL in New Report
It's only been two years since New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll won the “Coach of the Year” honors. In that season, his first as head coach of the Giants, Daboll led a Giants squad that finished 4-13 the year before to 9-7-1 and their first playoff berth since 2016.
Unfortunately, everything went downhill from there, as the Giants went 6-11 in 2023 behind a multitude of problems. Despite revamping the coaching staff, Ben Solak of ESPN the Giants’ coaching staff as 24th best in the league.
Solak cites several reasons for his ranking, but one key point he makes is the lack of development among the young players.
"I can only put so much value in getting the best out of a bad roster,” he wrote. “Who has developed as a young Giant during Daboll’s tenure? Andrew Thomas, the fourth overall pick? Dexter Lawrence, the 17th overall pick? Slapping together a ramshackle offense for a contract year Jones was nifty, but it’s time to find an identity on offense, and I don’t think the Giants are anywhere near that yet."
Solak did have some good things to say about the Giants’ coaching staff, but it's understandable why they're ranked this low coming off of a 6-11 season. The Giants know what they have to do this season, but questions continue to swirl around the roster and whether they have what they need to take the next step.
It's up to Daboll and his staff to finally produce results, especially after last season's disappointment.