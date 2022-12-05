Giants-Commanders Week 15 Game Flexed to SNF
The New York Giants' Week 15 game at the Washington Commanders could have playoff implications regarding the final few Wild Card spots. As such, the league announced that game has been flexed from its original 1 p.m. on December 18 to the Sunday Night Football time slot starting at 8:20 p.m.
The Giants-Commanders game replaces the New England Patriots-Las Vegas Raiders game, which will move to 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX.
The Giants and Commanders battled to a 20-20 tie in Week 13, the Giants record now standing at 7-4-1 and Washington's at 7-5-1. Currently, the Giants have hold of the sixth seed in the NFC playoff race, while Washington has dropped out of the seven-seed after being passed by Seattle.
The Commanders have a Week 14 bye and will have had three weeks to prepare for the Giants in a critical matchup in Week 15. The Giants will host the red-hot Philadelphia Eagles this coming weekend at MetLife Stadium.
