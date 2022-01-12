Giants Complete Interview with Cardinals VP of Pro Personnel Adrian Wilson
The Giants announced they have completed their interview with Arizona Cardinals Vice President of Player Personnel Adrian Wilson for the team's vacant general manager job.
Wilson met Wednesday afternoon with team president John Mara, chairman Steve Tisch and senior vice president of player personnel Chris Mara. That same trio earlier in the day met with Bills assistant general manager Joe Shoen.
Wilson spent 12 seasons (2001-12) playing with the Cardinals after joining the team as a third-round selection (64th overall) in the 2001 NFL Draft from North Carolina State. He also spent one season with the Patriots before wrapping up his playing career with the Bears in 2014.
Giants Complete Interview with Cardinals VP of Pro Personnel Adrian Wilson
Giants have now met with two general manager candidates as they look to get someone in place prior to starting a head coach search.
John Mara Makes a Painful Confession About Giants
The 2021 season was by far one of the most disappointing seasons John Mara said he's ever been through.
Giants John Mara Explains Why Team Had to Move On from Head Coach Joe Judge
Despite watching the team slide down the tubes in the final six weeks of the season, Giants co-owner John Mara believes Joe Judge can still become a very good NFL head coach.
Following his retirement as an active player, Wilson, a five-time Pro Bowl selection (2006, 2008-11) and three-time All-Pro selection (2006, 2008-09), moved into scouting with the Cardinals.
He spent four seasons (2015-18) assisting both the pro and college scouting departments. In 2019, he was promoted to the team's director of pro scouting before being named to his current post in February 2021.
His current responsibilities include supervising the pro scouting staff and overseeing all pro player evaluation, the advance scouting process, free agency, and the daily monitoring of player transactional movement across multiple leagues.
Join the Giants Country Community
- Sign up for our FREE digest newsletter
- Follow and like us on Facebook
- Submit your questions for our mailbag
- Listen and subscribe to the daily LockedOn Giants podcast.
- Subscribe and like the new LockedOn Giants YouTube Channel
- Sign up for our FREE message board forums