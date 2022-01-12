Skip to main content
Giants Complete Interview with Cardinals VP of Pro Personnel Adrian Wilson

Giants have now met with two general manager candidates as they look to get someone in place prior to starting a head coach search.

The Giants announced they have completed their interview with Arizona Cardinals Vice President of Player Personnel Adrian Wilson for the team's vacant general manager job.

Wilson met Wednesday afternoon with team president John Mara, chairman Steve Tisch and senior vice president of player personnel Chris Mara. That same trio earlier in the day met with Bills assistant general manager Joe Shoen.

Wilson spent 12 seasons (2001-12) playing with the Cardinals after joining the team as a third-round selection (64th overall) in the 2001 NFL Draft from North Carolina State. He also spent one season with the Patriots before wrapping up his playing career with the Bears in 2014.

Following his retirement as an active player, Wilson, a five-time Pro Bowl selection (2006, 2008-11) and three-time All-Pro selection (2006, 2008-09), moved into scouting with the Cardinals.

He spent four seasons (2015-18) assisting both the pro and college scouting departments. In 2019, he was promoted to the team's director of pro scouting before being named to his current post in February 2021.

His current responsibilities include supervising the pro scouting staff and overseeing all pro player evaluation, the advance scouting process, free agency, and the daily monitoring of player transactional movement across multiple leagues.

