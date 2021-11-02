Giants Continue to Fall in MMQB NFL Power Rankings

No surprise as despite hanging in there against the Chiefs, at least on paper, the Giants once again couldn't get out of their own way.

Happy Election Day! If you're headed to the polls to vote, be safe!

Speaking of voting, the New York Giants, who fell to No. 27 in the MMQB power ranking poll last week, continued to lose traction in the crew’s weekly voting, slipping down to No. 28.

Yup, the Giants have now fallen just behind the Washington Football Team, whom they were ahead of as of last week.

Noted Mitch Goldich, who authored this week’s justifications for the Giants' ranking:

The Giants hung tough at Arrowhead on Monday night, but they are banged up, and I just don’t trust them to show up like that every week. They are now tumbling toward an ugly 2–8 start with the Raiders on a short week and then the Bucs. Then the conversation will turn to draft prospects and job security.

Yes, injuries are a problem for the Giants, whose deep wide receiver group cannot stay healthy. But good teams find ways to overcome their shortcomings, which, as far as the naked eye can tell, the Giants have struggled to overcome.

For example, when the Giants lost Sterling Shepard and Dante Pettis last night, and with Kadarius Toney on a pitch count, why not get the tight ends more involved in the passing game?

What exactly are the coaches doing during in-season practices when a player commits a boneheaded penalty such as taunting or a false start? Is there time to make him do a lap, or does he get an earful from the coach?

And this thing about the headset communication? Some might view that as an excuse. Regardless, why wouldn't the Giants have made a bigger deal of it to where the other team's communication set would be temporarily suspended so as not to give one side more of an advantage?

These are just a few of the numerous questions about a Giants team that last year, even though their record after eight games was worse (1-7) than it is this year (2-6), that team just seemed to have its act more together than this year's squad has shown from top to bottom.

And these unanswered questions are why this team is headed for another long off-season.

