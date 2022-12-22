Giants Declare Two Out for Game vs. Minnesota

The Giants are in as good shape as can be health-wise, ahead of a season-defining game.

The New York Giants have declared cornerback Adoree' Jackson (knee) and offensive lineman Shane Lemieux (toe) out of Saturday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Both players have been unable to practice this week.

This will be the fifth straight game Jackson has missed since suffering a sprained MCL on a punt return in a Week 11 loss to the Lions. As for Lemieux, who spent the first ten weeks of the season on IR with a turf toe and a sprained foot before returning in Week 11, he has also missed his last five games with no return date for this season in sight.

Meanwhile, those players who were listed as limited for the week--tackle Evan Neal (shoulder), outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (elbow), tight end Nick Vannett (shoulder), and defensive lineman Leonard Williams (neck)--did not receive an injury designation and should be available to play Saturday.

The Giants added receiver Isaiah Hodgins (calf) to their Thursday injury report. Hodgins was able to take his full practice workload.

