November 18, 2021
Giants Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham Brushes Off Head Coaching Buzz

Graham expresses a desire to focus on the present; says he couldn't ask for a better situation with Giants.
Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham is only focused on one thing right now, and that's getting the team's defense ready to limit Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

And about those head coaching rumors that have begun circulating (again) around Graham's name?

"The ‘Pat Graham, get fired’ buzz was starting, too," Graham said Thursday. "I don’t even think about."

Graham has sort of sent mixed signals about what he wants for his future. In January, he was linked to the Jets head coaching vacancy, but he then withdrew his name from any head coaching considerations after the Giants gave him a contract extension with a significant raise to go along with it.

Then in June, when the topic came up again, Graham said, “You know, any time opportunities present themselves, you’re excited," before quickly shifting the emphasis back to his desire to remain with the Giants.

"To me, the Giants, this is my dream job to be here as the defensive coordinator for the New York Giants. So I’m just happy to be here," he said.

Graham reiterated those sentiments on Thursday when asked about the rumors of him being one of this year's hottest coaching candidates.

"Again, I’m a New York Giant, I love being a New York Giant. This is my dream job to be here representing this organization for the people," he said.

"I’ve told you, some of my best friends--the head coach is one of my best friends-- the ownership, the fact that the people I learned football from are New York Giants – I couldn’t ask for a better situation. I could care less about that stuff."

