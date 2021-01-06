Giants Defensive Lineman Leonard Williams Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Leonard Williams was an absolute beast in Sunday's regular-season finale, racking up half of the team's six sacks and five total quarterback hits in the Giants 23-19 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

New York Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams capped off a career season by being named NFC Defensive Player of the Week after his big defensive showing in his team's Week 17 regular-season finale 23-19 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Williams recorded three of the Giants six sacks, five of the team's quarterbacks hits, three tackles for loss, seven total tackles, and one pass defensed in dominating the Cowboys.

Stats aside, Williams had a critical late-game pressure that forced the game-deciding interception and was a constant force at the point of attack in limiting the Cowboys running game.

This is Williams' second POTW honor this season. He won the award in Week 13 against the Seattle Seahawks in a game that he recorded 2.5 sacks in a 17-12 Giants win.

Williams, who is due to be an unrestricted free agent, finished the 2020 season with a career-high 11.5 sacks, the most by a defensive lineman since defense end Jason Pierre-Paul recorded 14.5 in 2014. Williams' 11.5 sacks were also part of a Giants 40-sack effort, the most they had since 2014 when they recorded 47.