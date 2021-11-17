Giants Designate OT Andrew Thomas for Return from IR

Andrew Thomas has been designated to return from IR, but will he be ready to play in Monday night's game against the Bucs?

Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas, who has been on injured reserve since October 19, has been designated for return by the club, meaning a 21-day window has opened for him to work his way back into game shape for a return.

Thomas, who had been the Giants' best offensive lineman before his injury, had been dealing with foot injuries to both his feet, the injuries being a sprained right ankle and a sprained left foot.

The Giants played Nate Solder the first week they were without Thomas before switching to second-year player Matt Peart for the last several games.

Peart has risen to the challenge. According to Pro Football Focus, he's allowed just eight pressures in his three starts at left tackle and only one sack.

"Matt's continuing to improve for us as a player and is doing a good job of blocking and techniques and making some adjustments," head coach Joe Judge said.

"I like the way he comes out prepared. I like the way he practices and he's still growing and developing as a player, but he's done a good job."

With the Giants set to play on Monday Night down in Tampa Bay, the early feeling is that the target game for Thomas's return will be the November 28 home game against the Eagles.

