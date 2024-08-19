Giants' Dexter Lawrence, Brian Burns Named to All-22 NFC East Team
In the latest FOX Sports All-NFC East team (22-man roster), two New York Giants, defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II and outside linebacker Brian Burns, are featured on the list.
The NFC East is loaded with pass rushers and interior defensive linemen. In particular, they’re stacked in the middle of the interior line due to Lawrence's dominant performance. Both have been solid pass rushers; however, Lawrence has proven to be the most dominant nose guard in the NFL since Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald retired.
Over the last two seasons, Lawrence recorded over 121 tackles and 12 sacks and has been the focal point of this Giants' defense. He’s embraced his role and understands what’s expected of him every week.
Last season, the Giants ranked just below league average at No.17 in rush defense and No.29 in sacks. The addition of veteran rusher Burns and new defensive coordinator Shane Bowen has helped reshape this defense, as the Giants hope to be more aggressive and rely on their growth to elevate their production.
Despite several key pieces of this talented Giants defense not making the list, a few were mentioned as honorable mentions. Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke is emerging as one of the best linebackers in the NFL.
Being only 27, he’s proven to be a tackling machine, and he’s coming off a terrific season. That said, the Giants are loaded with talent on the defensive side of the ball and have the potential to be extremely dominant. Being recognized among the top defenders in the league is a start, however, they’re reaching for greatness and want to be recognized as a unit.