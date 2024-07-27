Giants' Division Rival Loses Top Rookie for at Least Three Weeks
The New York Giants aren’t the only team in the NFC East that has had its share of preseason drama.
The Philadelphia Eagles, perhaps the Giants' biggest rival, recently had some bad news when they learned that their second-round steal, defensive back Cooper DeJean, could miss at least three weeks due to a non-football-related injury.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on X, formerly known as Twitter, that DeJean suffered an injury that will cost him three weeks.
"[Eagles] DB Cooper DeJean will begin camp on NFI and will be sidelined for three weeks with a hamstring injury suffered when he was caught in an awkward position during offseason training, per league source. It is unrelated to any prior injury. The Eagles are confident in a quick recovery and that he will contribute as expected this season," Fowler wrote.
The injury could hinder DeJean's development and have an effect on the slot cornerback battle between DeJean and Avonte Maddox. Tyler Hall will likely have a shot at the job now, too.
DeJean was projected as a high first-round pick but fell to the Eagles (thanks to poor drafting teams and a deep draft class on offense) in the second round in what many regarded as a steal.
DeJean is a jack-of-all-trades player who can likely play outside corner, nickel, or even safety. NFL analyst Lance Zierlein called DeJean a "highly competitive defensive back with plus ball skills."
The Eagles drafted Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell with their first-round selection. Mitchell will likely compete for the outside cornerback spot.