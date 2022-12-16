Giants DL Leonard Williams Questionable for Sunday's Game vs. Commanders

Here is a look at who else is in and out for Sunday's Giants-Commanders game.

New York Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams (neck) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Washington Commanders.

Williams, who missed last week's contest against the Eagles, has been a limited participant in practice all week, whereas last week, he was held out of practice. The early feeling is that he should be good to go for Sunday evening for a defense that's missed his presence both against the run and in the pass rush.

If Williams does play, it's unclear if he'll be able to take a full load or if he'll be on a pitch count, including a reduction (or elimination) of his special teams assignment in which he's taken 19 percent of the team's special teams snaps this year.

Other Giants listed as questionable for Sunday are outside linebacker Jihad Ward (concussion), receiver/returner Richie James (concussion), and cornerback Nick McCloud (illness).

James and Ward were both full participants in practice and are trending in the right direction. If James, who has now had two concussions within a few weeks of each other, does play Sunday, it will be interesting to see if the team removes him from punt return duties in favor of Jaydon Mickens, whom the team signed to the practice squad earlier this week.

"He’s done it for six years now," said special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey when asked if he'd be comfortable having Mickens returning punts. "He’s more than capable. It wouldn’t bother me at all."

McCloud, who has been a starting cornerback for the Giants with Adoree' Jackson (knee) sidelined, has been limited most of the week, but with a few more days rest, he should be good to go Sunday.

Speaking of Jackson, he and offensive linemen Joshua Ezedu (neck) and Shane Lemieux (toe) have been declared out of Sunday's game.

The Giants are expected to decide on offensive lineman Ben Bredeson (knee/IR) by Saturday, the last of Bredeson's 21-day window after being designated to return. If he is activated, the thought is that Lemieux will probably be the one that gets placed on IR to clear a roster spot.

Also, safety Xavier McKinney (hand/NFI) will not be activated this week. When the time comes, and he's physically ready to return, the Giants will get a 21-day window for him to re-acclimate into football activities.

The Commanders list offensive lineman Saahdiq Charles (concussion) as out for Sunday night. Receiver Cam Sims (back), cornerback Benjamin St. Juste, defensive end Chase Young and defensive lineman Efe Obada (finger) are all listed as questionable.

Young and St. Juste are reportedly trending toward being active for Sunday night.

