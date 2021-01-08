NewsFilmBig Blue+GamedayDraft
Giants Don't Land Any 2020 All-Pro Team Honors

Four Giants players received votes in the Associated Press' All-Pro Voting, but the votes weren't enough to land any of them on the first or second All-Pro teams.
Author:
Publish date:

The New York Giants might be an up-and-coming team under head coach Joe Judge, but when it came to the annual Associated Press’ All-Pro voting, the Giants aren’t quite there yet.

New York failed to have any players voted to either the first-team or second-team despite some potential candidates such as inside linebacker Blake Martinez, defensive lineman Leonard Williams, kicker Graham Gano, and cornerback James Bradberry all having strong seasons. However, all four of those players did receive minimal consideration among voters.

Williams, who had a career-high 11.5 sacks in a breakout season, good enough for seventh in the league, received two votes among the interior linemen position, which was won in a landslide by Aaron Donald of the Rams (50) followed by DeForest Buckner of the Colts (25).

Bradberry, who was voted to his first Pro Bowl this season, received one vote at cornerback, the winners being Miami’s Xavien Howard (47) and Jalen Ramsey of the Rams (25).

Bradberry tied second league-wide in pass breakups (14) with Tampa’s Carlton David. Ronald Darby of the Washington Football Team finished first in that category with 15 pass breakups.

Martinez, who recorded 151 tackles (four shy of his career-high set in 2019 with the Packers), received two votes, falling way short of the 49ers' Fred Warner (39 votes) and Seattle's Bobby Wagner (35 votes).

Martinez’s total tackles put him in third place league-wide, behind Huston’s Zach Cunningham (163) and Dallas’ Jaylon Smith (154)

Gano, who finished with a 96.6% field goal percentage (third in the league behind Green Bay’s Mason Crosby and Seattle’s Jason Meyers, who tied for first), received one vote from the voting committee. Miami’s Jason Sanders (23) and Baltimore’s Justin Tucker (11) were the top two vote-getters among kickers.

