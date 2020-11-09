SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeBig Blue+NewsGame DayTransactionsFilm
Search

New York Giants Drop from No. 2 in Updated NFL Draft Order

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Patricia Traina

The Giants win over the Washington Football Team puts them at 2-7, the same record held by the Dallas Cowboys, who were defeated by the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 9.

However, if the season were to end today, the Giants, who, entering Week 9, were slated to draft second in next spring's draft, have fallen two spots to No. 4, according to Tankathon.

draft order
From tankathon.com

The Cowboys, who beat the Giants earlier in the year, currently hold the No. 3 spot if the season were to end today.

The difference between the two NFC East teams who stand at 2-7 is in the strength of schedule (SOS). Based on all 16 opponents, the Cowboys have the weaker schedule, at .473, whereas the Giants' SOS is at .511.

The Washington Football Team, whom the Giants have defeated twice, is currently slated to pick after the Giants, who, like Dallas, has yet to have their bye week. In contrast, Washington had its bye before hosting the Giants.

And still sitting pretty atop of the draft order are the winless Jets, who host the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football.

The Giants currently hold six draft picks in next year's selection process: their first, second, third, fourth, sixth, and seventh-round picks. They also own the Arizona Cardinals' sixth-round pick, which they acquired in a trade for outside linebacker Markus Golden.

The Giants do not own a fifth-round pick in 2021, having committed that to the Jets as final compensation in the Leonard Williams trade last year.

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

New York Giants, Washington Football Team Play Hot Potato | SEE IT

Giants, Washington play hot potato on a fumble on an ugly play.

Patricia Traina

by

ptraina

New York Giants Vs. Washington Football Team | Gameday Blog and Discussion

Follow all the action of today's game with Giants Country, as we track the highlights, stats, and observations from the Giants' Week 9 game against the Washington Football Team.

Jackson Thompson

New York Giants Show Improvement in 23-20 Win Over Washington Football Team

Giants cash in on five Washington turnovers and cut down their mistakes as they record their second win of the season.

Patricia Traina

by

dwum

New York Giants 23, Washington Football Team 20: 10 Takeaways On the Giants Second Win

Giants have now won their last five games over the Washington Football Team.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants Week 9 Report Card | Progress Peeks Through the Clouds

Grading the Giants' units on their 23-20 win against Washington.

Patricia Traina

Alex Smith Explains What Happened on His Two Late Interceptions

The Giants got their first road win of the season courtesy of a pair of late interceptions by defensive backs Logan Ryan and Jabrill Peppers who took advantage of some rustiness shown by Washington quarterback Alex Smith.

Jackson Thompson

Jabrill Peppers on Kyle Allen Injury: You Never Want That to Happen

Giants safety Jabrill Peppers was visibly shaken after the game as he recalled the Washington Football Team quarterback Kyle Allen's ugly-looking lower leg injury.

Patricia Traina

Logan Ryan Delivers for His Wife, Teammates

After an emotionally charged week in which his family experienced the loss of an unborn child and the near loss of wife, Giants defensive back Logan Ryan comes up with one of the biggest plays of the Giants season.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants - Washington Football Team Injury Update | WFT QB Kyle Allen Leaves Game with Ankle Injury

Quarterback is carted off after taking a hit from Giants safety Jabrill Peppers.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants - Washington Football Team | Week 9 Inactives

Here is the complete list of Giants-Washington Football Team gameday inactives for their Week 9 meeting.

Patricia Traina