The Giants win over the Washington Football Team puts them at 2-7, the same record held by the Dallas Cowboys, who were defeated by the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 9.

However, if the season were to end today, the Giants, who, entering Week 9, were slated to draft second in next spring's draft, have fallen two spots to No. 4, according to Tankathon.

From tankathon.com

The Cowboys, who beat the Giants earlier in the year, currently hold the No. 3 spot if the season were to end today.

The difference between the two NFC East teams who stand at 2-7 is in the strength of schedule (SOS). Based on all 16 opponents, the Cowboys have the weaker schedule, at .473, whereas the Giants' SOS is at .511.

The Washington Football Team, whom the Giants have defeated twice, is currently slated to pick after the Giants, who, like Dallas, has yet to have their bye week. In contrast, Washington had its bye before hosting the Giants.

And still sitting pretty atop of the draft order are the winless Jets, who host the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football.

The Giants currently hold six draft picks in next year's selection process: their first, second, third, fourth, sixth, and seventh-round picks. They also own the Arizona Cardinals' sixth-round pick, which they acquired in a trade for outside linebacker Markus Golden.

The Giants do not own a fifth-round pick in 2021, having committed that to the Jets as final compensation in the Leonard Williams trade last year.