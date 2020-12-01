SI.com
Giants Drop to 19th in NFL Draft Order

Patricia Traina

The Giants took a deep drop in the first round of the NFL draft order thanks to their three-game winning streak combined with the Eagles losing 23-17 to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football.

The Giants, per Tankathon, are currently 19th in the NFL draft order, which puts them in the Wild Card Round along with Arizona (No. 20), Tampa Bay (No. 21), Miami (No. 22), Indianapolis (No. 23) and Cleveland (No. 24). Last week, the Giants were seventh in the first round of the draft order.

With the Eagles loss to the Seahawks, the updated NFC East Standings are as follows:

1. Giants: 4-7
2. Washington 4-7
3. Eagles: 3-7-1
4. Cowboys 3-8

(The Giants hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over Washington, whom they defeated twice this season.)

Things will continue to heat up in the division, as this coming weekend, the Giants will visit the Seahawks in what appears to be the most challenging remaining game on their schedule. They’ll then host the Cardinals and Browns before heading out for one more road game, this one to Baltimore, and then finishing at home against the Cowboys, who currently hold a 1-0 advantage in the head-to-head matchup.

Washington, who beat the Cowboys on Thanksgiving, have road trips to Pittsburgh and Arizona, the latter where they’ll face the displaced 49ers. Washington will then host Seattle and Carolina before closing their season against the Eagles.

The Eagles will look to rebound on a short work week with a visit to Green Bay. They’ll then host the Saints, make two road trips to Arizona and Dallas and end the year at home against Washington.

Dallas is awaiting word on their next game, which will be at Baltimore (who still needs to get their Week 12 game against the Steelers). After the Ravens, Dallas has another road trip scheduled for Cincinnati and will face the 49ers and the Eagles at home before paying a visit to the Giants for their regular-season finale. 

