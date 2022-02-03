Giants Emphatically Refute Brian Flores's Allegations Against Them

The Giants also disclosed the exact timeline of their communications with Flores, including his interview schedule.

The New York Giants have released a detailed statement categorically denying any claims of wrongdoing as alleged by Brian Flores in his lawsuit filed Monday against the NFL, which specifically named the Giants, Broncos, and Dolphins for unjust hiring practices, describing Flores's specific claims that his interview with the Giants was a sham as "disturbing and simply false."

"After we interviewed six exceptional and diverse candidates, the decision on who we would hire as head coach was made on the evening of January 28, one day after Mr. Flores spent an entire day in our offices going through his second interview for the position, meeting with ownership and other staff members, and receiving a tour of our facility," the team said in its statement. "There is additional concrete and objective evidence to substantiate we did not make our decision until the evening of the 28th."

That evidence, according to the Giants, includes a clarification of the timeline regarding Flores's text message exchange with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, for whom Flores worked in New England before accepting the Dolphins head coaching job in 2019.

"The allegation that the Giants' decision had been made before Friday evening, January 28, is false," the Giants claim. "And to base that allegation on a text exchange with Bill Belichick in which he ultimately states that he 'thinks' Brian Daboll would get the job is irresponsible.

"The text exchange occurred the day before Coach Daboll's in-person interview even took place. Giants' ownership would never hire a head coach based only on a 20-minute zoom interview, which is all that Mr. Daboll had at that point."

The Giants also pointedly stated that Belichick "does not speak for and has no affiliation with the Giants."

The Giants claim they first contacted Flores to express an interest in him interviewing for their head coaching position two days after he was dismissed in Miami.

They further stated that team co-owner John Mara "expressed to Mr. Flores in that January 12 call that once we had our new general manager in place, we would begin the process of hiring our head coach and we wanted to meet with Mr. Flores because we considered him a serious candidate for the position."

According to the Giants, Mara and Flores then had their first formal conversation in a 25-30 minute Zoom call on January 18, conducted at Flores's request to further discuss his candidacy.

The Giants, who said they are "disappointed to learn that Mr. Flores was under the mistaken impression the job had already been awarded" before he had a chance to complete his interview process, included the full itinerary for Flores's in-person interview on January 27, an interview that began at 8:45 a.m. and lasted until just after 4 p.m.

The team also stated, "In between those initial conversations and Mr. Flores' in-person interview on January 27, there were several other communications between Mr. Flores and members of our organization," which included a dinner with general manager Joe Schoen on January 26.

"The consensus from within the Giants organization after this dinner remained that Mr. Flores was an outstanding candidate, and we looked forward to sitting down with him in person the next day," the statement added.

The Giants added that they didn't reach a decision on the head coach and that "no job offer was extended, until the evening of January 28, a full day after Mr. Flores' in-person interview and a day-long visit to the Giants."

