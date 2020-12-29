NewsFilmBig Blue+GamedayDraft
Giants Fall Again in MMQB Power Rankings

The Giants' losing streak continues as does their slide down the MMQB Power Rankings Board.
The Giants should be peaking as they enter Week 17, still very much in the NFC East title hunt. But a three-game losing streak that has included some “blowouts” by two or more scores has the MMQB crew sinking the Giants in their weekly power rankings.

The Giants fell one spot, from No. 23 to No. 24 this week after their 27-13 loss to the Ravens, noting…

The bad news is that Daniel Jones is clearly not 100%, and the overachieving defense has slid back the past couple of weeks. The good news is that it’s prime time for Joe Judge special teams chicanery in Sunday’s must-win finale against the Cowboys.

The one-spot drop could have been a lot worse given how suddenly the Giants not only don’t have answers on offense, but their defense and special teams have also hit upon some hard times.

The Giants have done well against competition that’s on their level—four of the five wins this season have come against struggling teams. But should the Giants slip into the postseason, they’re going to face competition on par with the better competition they would face if they got into the postseason.

Speaking of the Cowboys, who by the way have risen from the dead to climb back into the playoff hunt, they have the highest ranking this week from the MMQB crew, coming in at No. 22.

Surprisingly, the Eagles are one spot ahead of the Washington Football Team at No. 26 and No. 27, respectively, despite Washington being in a position to win the NFC East and the Eagles having been eliminated.

Go figure.

