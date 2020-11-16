Giants Fall to Eighth in 2021 Draft Order

The Giants are the proud owners of a two-game winning streak, the est in their division, and a 3-2 mark against the NFC East. But thanks to their improvement finally showing up on game day, the giants are also losing ground in the 2021 draft order.

According to Tanakthon, the Giants slipped from fourth to eighth in the NFL draft order.

Tankathon.com

Meanwhile, two of the Giants division opponents, Dallas and Washington, currently hold higher spots in the first round after ten weeks of play.

Dallas, who had a bye this week, is holding steady at the No. 3 overall spot in the draft with Washington, who lost a 30-27 heartbreaker this week to the Detroit Lions, right behind the Cowboys at No. 4.

The Giants probably haven't sat down to evaluate their roster's state and what they need in great detail yet, but some early guesses as to how they might be leaning come next spring include a pass rusher, a cover cornerback, and a No. 1 receiver.