SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeBig Blue+NewsGame DayTransactionsFilm
Search

Giants Fall to Eighth in 2021 Draft Order

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Patricia Traina

The Giants are the proud owners of a two-game winning streak, the est in their division, and a 3-2 mark against the NFC East. But thanks to their improvement finally showing up on game day, the giants are also losing ground in the 2021 draft order.

According to Tanakthon, the Giants slipped from fourth to eighth in the NFL draft order. 

draft order
Tankathon.com

Meanwhile, two of the Giants division opponents, Dallas and Washington, currently hold higher spots in the first round after ten weeks of play.

Dallas, who had a bye this week, is holding steady at the No. 3 overall spot in the draft with Washington, who lost a 30-27 heartbreaker this week to the Detroit Lions, right behind the Cowboys at No. 4.

The Giants probably haven't sat down to evaluate their roster's state and what they need in great detail yet, but some early guesses as to how they might be leaning come next spring include a pass rusher, a cover cornerback, and a No. 1 receiver. 

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles | Gameday Blog & Discussion

Join the Giants Country editorial team as we track the highlights, stats, and observations from the Giants' Week 10 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jackson Thompson

New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Week 10 | How To Watch

Here's everything you need to know to watch the Giants' Week 10 divisional matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Patricia Traina

Giants Defense Frustrated Carson Wentz, Eagles on Third Downs

The Giants shut out the Eagles on their nine third-down attempts, thwarting their division rivals' attempt to extend their winning streak over New York.

Jackson Thompson

Daniel Jones Comes of Age in in 27-17 Win Over Eagles

The second-year quarterback delivers the best performance of his young career.

Patricia Traina

Giants Sign Kicker Graham Gano to Contract Extension

Gano will remain in Giants blue through the 2023 season.

Patricia Traina

Why Joe Judge Interrupted His Postgame Press Conference

Who or what caught Giants head coach Joe Judge's ire as he was delivering his postgame press conference? We have the scoop.

Patricia Traina

Takeaways from the Giants' 27-17 Win Over Philadelphia

The Eagles winning streak against the Giants is over.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants - Philadelphia Eagles | Week 10 Inactives and Lineup Notes

Only one mild surprise for the Giants' group of inactives this week.

Patricia Traina

The History of the Giants–Eagles Rivalry

The rivalry between the Giants and the Eagles is one of the longest and most intense in the NFL. Beginning in 1933 when the Eagles joined the NFL, the rivalry has only gotten better with age.

Brian Lokker

How New York Giants TE Evan Engram is Winning Against Adversity

Between injuries and inconsistency, Giants tight end Evan Engram has had a bumpy NFL career since being drafted in 2017. But thanks to his maturity and unwavering focus, he's still here.

Patricia Traina

by

ptraina