Giants Final Injury Report: Ojulari Listed as Questionable

The Giants are relatively healthy going into their Divisional playoffs against the Philadelphia Eagles except for one key player.

The Giants listed outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari as questionable for Saturday night's divisional playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles, the only player to receive an injury designation.

Ojulari has been limited all week due to a quad issue suffered in last week's game against the Minnesota Vikings, which limited him to eight snaps. This is the latest in a string of injuries for the second-year edge rusher, who spent part of this season on injured reserve with a calf strain.

Ojulari, who has missed ten games this season, leads the Giants outside linebackers in pass-rush win rate (15.4 percent) despite being third on the team's edge rusher group in total pressures (20) behind team leader Kayvon Thibodeaux (43) and Jihad Ward (24).

He also finished second among Giants defenders in registering 5.5 sacks during the regular season, two behind defensive lineman Dexter Lawerence II (7.5), and has posted at least a half-sack in his final five regular-season games played.

Here is the full injury report:

Questionable

LB Azeez Ojulari - Quad (limited participation)

The following players did not receive an injury designation but were limited in Thursday's practice:

DB Landon Collins (ankle), WR Isaiah Hodgins (ankle), DB Julian Love (hamstring), DB Fabian Moreau (hip), LB Azeez Ojulari (quad).

The following players did not receive an injury designation but were full participants in Thursday's practice:

DB Adoree’ Jackson (back), DB Jason Pinnock (abdomen)

