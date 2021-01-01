Giants Final Injury Report: QB Daniel Jones a Full Go

Quarterback Daniel Jones comes off the injury report after going through his third straight full day of practice. What about the rest of the Giants injured/ill?

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (hamstring) is a full go for Sunday's critical game against the Dallas Cowboys. After going through the week of practice taking all his reps, Jones appears to be at his healthiest yet since suffering the hamstring injury against the Bengals in Week 12.

Jones told reporters earlier in the week that while he was feeling better and making progress every day, he also volunteered that he would probably be working mostly from the pocket this weekend against the Cowboys, as he has done since suffering his injuries.

Fullback Eli Penny (illness) was declared out of Sunday’s game and will miss his second game in a row. Outside linebacker Cam Brown (illness, not COVID-19 related) was added to the injury report and is listed as questionable.

Both Brown and Penny are core special teams player for the Giants. If Brown ends up not playing, the Giants special teams unit will be down two key players.

Keep an eye on Penny's roster status, as if the Giants are planning to activate outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell from injured reserve, they will need a roster spot to do so.

Receiver Golden Tate (calf) is listed as doubtful. Tate missed last week's game after tweaking his calf in practice.

Tight end Evan Engram (ankle), safety Jabrill Peppers (ankle), and receiver Sterling Shepard (rib) were all limited participants Friday, but all are not on the final injury report. That's good news, especially for Engram as he looks to record his first full season as a pro.

Cornerback Darnay Holmes (knee), who was active last week but didn't play, was listed as a full participant. He did not receive a final injury designation, which suggests he, too, is good to go for Sunday.