Giants Fund Childcare Program for Emergency Responders in New Jersey

Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Patricia Traina

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Giants are funding a free childcare program for emergency responders for ten weeks at the Meadowlands YMCA.

The YMCA daycare program has been operating in tandem with the Bergen County Department of Health, Hudson Regional Hospital, and Hackensack University Medical Center to provide a program for the children of essential personnel during the crisis, according to a press release issued by the YMCA.

The Giants’ funding donation will allow the program to accommodate up to an additional 42 children. 

Former Don Bosco Prep Captain Matt Hennessy Would Welcome a Chance to Be a Giant

With the Giants potentially needing a long-term answer at center, former Don Bosco Prep star Matt Hennessy would love a chance to earn that spot.

Jackson Thompson

Free Agent CB Antonio Hamilton Departs Giants

The Giants special teams ace and reserve cornerback is moving on via free agency.

Patricia Traina

Friday Reader Mailbag | Free Agency, The Draft and The Future

Let's go ahead and open the mailbag to see what's on everyone's minds.

Patricia Traina

by

ptraina

Film Review | What Tight End Levine Toilolo Can Bring to the Giants Offense

Tight end Levine Toilolo is one of those underrated free-agent signings by the Giants who might just turn out to be more important than first thought.

Nick Falato

by

HoogieCoogieMan

Perspectives on the Giants Free Agency Approach

On one hand, the Giants have taken a smarter approach to free agency. But on the other, there are concerns that they have set themselves up to where history might repeat itself.

Patricia Traina

by

Giants pride

Draft Prospect Profile | LB Joe Bachie, Michigan State

Could Joe Bachie deliver some depth at the linebacker spot?

Jackson Thompson

Draft Profile Prospect | S Jeremy Chinn, Southern Illinois

Southern Illinois safety Jeremy Chinn has put together one of the strongest under-the-radar college careers over the past four seasons. Now, as a surging NFL prospect, he can offer elite athleticism, ball skills and tackling for interested teams.

Jackson Thompson

An Analysis of the Giants' Free Agency Approach

Giants General Manger Dave GEttleman changed things up in this, his third off-season building the Giants roster. And the changes made were not only long overdue, but they appear to have put the Giants in a better place than they were this time last year.

Patricia Traina

Draft Prospect Profile | S Ashtyn Davis, California

Offensive tackle and edge rusher are seen as the two highest priorities in this year's draft. But with a pick at the bottom of the third round, general manager Dave Gettleman could fill a quieter position of need if California safety Ashtyn Davis is still on the board.

Jackson Thompson

by

HoogieCoogieMan

Giants Hire Craig Fitzgerald as Their New Strength and Conditioning Coach

Fitzgerald replaces Aaron Wellman, who left the team for the University of Indiana last month.

Patricia Traina