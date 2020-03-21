Giants Fund Childcare Program for Emergency Responders in New Jersey

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Giants are funding a free childcare program for emergency responders for ten weeks at the Meadowlands YMCA.

The YMCA daycare program has been operating in tandem with the Bergen County Department of Health, Hudson Regional Hospital, and Hackensack University Medical Center to provide a program for the children of essential personnel during the crisis, according to a press release issued by the YMCA.

The Giants’ funding donation will allow the program to accommodate up to an additional 42 children.